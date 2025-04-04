Morph Launches Enhanced DeFi Rewards In Morph Zoo To Expand User Earning Opportunities

In Brief Morph has announced new reward integrations within its ecosystem, introducing additional vaults, liquidity pools, and assets—each offering enhanced Morph Points multipliers to boost user earning potential.

Ethereum Layer 2 scaling platform Morph introduced a range of new features aimed at expanding reward opportunities within its ecosystem. The latest update includes the addition of new vaults, liquidity pools, and supported assets, all of which are integrated with enhanced Morph Points multipliers to increase user incentives.

The platform has launched fresh decentralized finance (DeFi) reward options, each offering users the chance to earn boosted Morph Points. These multipliers are designed to enhance the earning potential for users engaging with various assets and liquidity strategies across the Morph ecosystem.

As part of the update, AdaptiFi has been added to the Morph Zoo, offering single-asset vaults for users to deposit assets like WBTC, USDT, BGB, ETH/WETH, and USDC. Each of these vaults features a 2x multiplier on Morph Points, meaning users can earn increased rewards by simply contributing these assets.

In addition, Momodrome is now offering new liquidity pool opportunities within the Morph Zoo. Users can earn Morph Points with a 2x multiplier by providing liquidity to several trading pairs, including USDT/USDC, WETH/USDT, WETH/BGB, weETH/WETH, weETH/USDT, and WETH/USDC. This initiative aims to incentivize deeper liquidity across key pairs in the ecosystem.

Furthermore, the MX/WETH trading pair on BulbaSwap now supports a dual rewards system. Users who provide liquidity to this pool will receive Morph Points at a 2x multiplier and additional BulbaSwap points. This dual-reward model offers a compelling way to optimize returns while simultaneously supporting growth across both the Morph and BulbaSwap platforms.

What Is Morph Zoo And How Can Users Participate?

In order to begin participating in Morph’s DeFi rewards initiatives, users can visit the Morph Zoo DeFi Rewards page. From there, they are prompted to connect their digital wallets, select a preferred reward program, and follow the platform’s instructions to either deposit supported assets or contribute to liquidity pools. Once completed, users will automatically begin earning Morph Points, now enhanced with updated multipliers.

The Morph Zoo dashboard displays real-time updates on Morph Points earned, giving participants a clear view of their reward accumulation and allowing them to refine their strategies based on performance insights.

Morph stands out as the first Ethereum Layer 2 solution to implement a hybrid scaling model that merges optimistic rollups with zero-knowledge (ZK) rollups. This approach is designed to provide both scalability and security while enhancing user experience across decentralized applications.

The Morph Zoo program serves as an interactive way to explore the ecosystem, blending community-driven participation with gamified incentives. Each season introduces themed missions and structured reward opportunities, making the experience more engaging. Participants in the program earn Morph Points, which can later be redeemed for exclusive airdrops and prizes—creating tangible value for early and active involvement in the ecosystem.

