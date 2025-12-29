Morph Launches $150M Payment Accelerator To Expand Onchain Payment Infrastructure And BGB Utility

In Brief Morph has launched the $150 million Morph Payment Accelerator to expand onchain payment infrastructure, support crypto cards, remittances, and merchant solutions, and increase the real-world utility of its BGB token.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Morph introduced the Morph Payment Accelerator, a $150 million initiative supported by the BGB ecosystem. The program is aimed at payment providers, financial institutions, and infrastructure teams developing real-world payment solutions. Morph seeks to facilitate the migration of payment flows onto a dedicated settlement layer, enhancing the capabilities of onchain payments. As payment activity on Morph grows, the ecosystem is expected to strengthen, with deeper liquidity, broader adoption, and increased utility for BGB as the native asset within the Morph and Bitget networks.

Morph has highlighted three key network verticals intended to address structural inefficiencies in traditional financial systems, focusing on improvements in speed, cost, and programmability. These verticals are designed to capture immediate benefits while laying the groundwork for future payment-driven applications. Cryptocurrency adoption for everyday payments is projected to increase by nearly 40% in 2026, with crypto cards playing a central role in linking digital assets to daily spending. Morph’s infrastructure supports the next generation of cryptocurrency cards and neobanks, offering zero-fee transfers for certain transactions, programmable rewards, integrated yield and decentralized finance (DeFi) options, delegated account onboarding, and private, high-throughput rails suitable for enterprise issuers.

Cross-border remittances, which exceed $860 billion annually, are increasingly conducted onchain in regions such as Southeast Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America, driven by demand for stable-dollar access and faster transfers. Morph provides high-performance rails for these remittances, including near-instant settlement, stablecoin gas payments, round-the-clock transfers, lower fees than traditional channels, and confidential settlement for regulated money service providers, allowing partners to achieve higher margins and better customer experiences in volatile or underserved markets.

In the global e-commerce sector, which is projected to reach $7 trillion, merchants continue to face high costs from interchange fees, chargebacks, and delayed settlements. Morph offers a settlement layer for payment gateways and checkout providers, enabling instant, low-cost stablecoin processing with near-zero fees, elimination of foreign exchange delays and intermediaries, high-throughput support for enterprise-scale transactions, and modular integration options. Morph’s infrastructure is designed to provide reliable, scalable solutions for merchants adopting stablecoin payments worldwide.

Payment Accelerator Opens Applications In January

The Morph Payment Accelerator aims to drive substantial economic activity on the Morph network, linking incentives directly to verified payment volume on the mainnet to create a transparent, performance-driven growth model. Strategic partners processing annual flows may become eligible for integration grants that cover engineering support, security audits, compliance measures, custom development, and other onboarding requirements.

The $150 million program highlights Morph’s commitment to expanding its payment network as a key driver of global onchain adoption, with each new payment flow reinforcing the ecosystem and increasing the utility of BGB in real-world transactions. Pilot partners have already begun integration, with official applications opening in January and initial partner announcements planned soon after.

