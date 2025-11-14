Bitget Wallet Integrates With Morph, Expanding Gas-Free And Stablecoin Payment Support

In Brief Bitget Wallet has expanded its gas abstraction and gas-free transaction features to Morph, enabling stablecoin gas payments and multi-chain zero-fee transactions.

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet, announced that it has expanded its gas abstraction framework and gas-free transaction program to integrate with Morph, a modular Layer 2 platform designed to function as a settlement layer for global stablecoin payments.

The update introduces two main features: the ability to pay gas fees using stablecoins through EIP-7702 and a daily allocation of gas-free transactions on Morph. These enhancements aim to provide a smoother and more cost-efficient self-custody experience.

With the EIP‑7702 implementation, Bitget Wallet users can pay gas fees on Morph using USDT, USDC, or BGB, the wallet’s native token, without needing to hold Morph’s native gas token. Simultaneously, the gas-free program on Morph allows up to three free transfers and three free swaps per day for same-chain transactions, automatically applied at checkout. This approach both abstracts the requirement to hold the native gas token and subsidizes basic transaction costs, supporting Bitget Wallet’s goal of simplifying Web3 usage.

The integration also reflects Bitget Wallet’s strategic partnership with Morph in on-chain payment infrastructure. Morph, originally a high-performance Layer 2, is developing into a dedicated settlement network for stablecoin transactions, with BGB serving as a native token for governance and gas. The platform offers fast transaction finality, modular developer tools, and plans for zero-fee stablecoin transfers, positioning it to support efficient, borderless, and programmable financial services. As Bitget Wallet continues to expand its payment and cross-chain liquidity capabilities, Morph serves as a foundational layer for high-speed, low-cost settlements and merchant adoption.

“We believe gas fees should never stand in the way of participation,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “Our expansion to Morph builds on our commitment to making infrastructure invisible — with native support for stablecoin gas payments and zero-gas interactions across major blockchains,” he added.

Bitget Wallet Surpasses 500,000 Gas-Free Transactions And Expands Multi-Chain Stablecoin Gas Support Across Web3 Ecosystem

The wallet is designed to provide a secure and user-friendly experience for all cryptocurrency users. Serving over 80 million users, it offers a comprehensive range of services, including token swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, decentralised application (dApp) exploration, and payment solutions. With support for more than 130 blockchains and millions of tokens, the wallet facilitates seamless multi-chain trading across numerous decentralized exchanges and cross-chain bridges.

Since implementing its gas-free and gas abstraction features, Bitget Wallet has processed over 500,000 gas-free transactions and has helped users save more than 600,000 USDT in transaction fees across its supported networks.

The wallet currently supports gas-free transactions on six chains — Solana, Tron, Arbitrum, Base, Polygon, and Morph — and allows gas payments using stablecoins through EIP-7702 on EVM networks such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Morph, as well as on non-EVM networks including Solana and Tron. Expansion to additional chains, including Sei and Monad, is in progress, with the goal of providing a fully abstracted gas experience across the broader Web3 ecosystem.

