Morph Kicks Off Platinum NFT Sale, Enabling Users To Secure Early Access To Morph Token Allocation

In Brief Morph has launched the Platinum NFT Sale, allowing users to mint a soul-bound NFT and secure early access to its token, Platinum Card, and additional benefits.

Ethereum Layer 2 network, Morph announced the launch of its platinum non-fungible token (NFT) sale. This sale allows users to mint a soul-bound NFT, securing early access to the Morph token, the Morph Platinum Card, and additional benefits.

According to the announcement, by minting a Morph Platinum NFT, users secure a position in the ecosystem, which is valued at a $500 million fully diluted valuation (FDV), with 50% of the token unlock happening at the token generation event (TGE).

The total supply of MPH tokens is capped at 1 billion, with the price for each soul-bound token (SBT) set at 0.3 ETH. The total supply for the NFTs is limited. Each wallet address is permitted to mint only once, and there is a cap of 100 SBTs per mint. Additionally, the cards are issued to wallet addresses, not per individual SBT, so the address used for minting is crucial.

The airdrop allocation consists of 10,000 SBTs in total. For those without a referral code, the allocation is 940 MPH per SBT, amounting to 9,400,000 MPH. For those using a referral code, the allocation increases to 1052.8 MPH per SBT, totaling 10,528,000 MPH.

Morph Platinum NFT offers users access to a wide range of premium financial tools aimed at bridging the gap between decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional banking. These benefits include access to both physical and virtual credit cards for maximum convenience and flexibility, yield-generating opportunities within the DeFi ecosystem, and entry to the complete Morph Pay platform, which integrates a variety of financial services. Additionally, users can enjoy exclusive member benefits, priority features, and seamless integration with global payment capabilities, allowing them to use their Morph Platinum benefits across international markets.

Morph Introduces Referral Program To Boost Token Allocation And Rewards For Users

Furthermore, after minting the NFT, users will be able to increase their token allocation through the Referral Program. To participate, users must first mint with someone else’s referral code in order to generate a unique referral link. Once they have their link, they can share it with their network, friends, colleagues, and communities. For each person who mints using their referral link, users earn an additional 12% token allocation. The referral link is permanent and reusable, enabling users to share it as many times as they want. Additionally, Black Card holders are granted the special privilege of generating invitation links without the need to mint first. The referral program is an effective way for users to boost their rewards while also helping others discover the benefits of Morph Platinum.

Morph is an Ethereum Layer 2 network that implements a hybrid scaling model that combines optimistic rollups with zero-knowledge (ZK) rollups. This approach is designed to ensure both scalability and security, while improving the overall user experience across decentralized applications.

