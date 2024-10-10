Moonveil Announces Node Sale Backed By $2M Investment From Polygon Labs

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Moonveil disclosed the details of its forthcoming node sale and announced a $2 million investment from Polygon Labs.

Layer 2 network designed for gaming, Moonveil disclosed the details of its forthcoming node sale and announced a $2 million investment from Polygon Labs. According to the announcement, 50,000 nodes will be made available to the Moonveil community starting from October 22nd.

“Moonveil’s innovative approach to web3 gaming aligns with Polygon Labs’ vision for the future of blockchain,” said Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs, in a written statement. “By supporting Moonveil nodes, we are reinforcing our commitment to advancing the next era of gaming through zk-powered technology and seamless interoperability, enabling true ownership and more empowering, interconnected experiences for players,” he added.

A portion of the investment, totaling $1 million, will be allocated to enhance the development of projects connected to AggLayer within Moonveil’s gaming ecosystem. Additionally, the Layer 2 network, built on Polygon CDK, will incorporate AggLayer to establish a smooth cross-chain connection to foster new opportunities for innovation in the gaming sector.

“This investment is a testament to the potential of what we are building, reflecting where web3 gaming has come from and where it’s now headed,” said MJ, CEO of Moonveil, in a written statement. “With this fantastic support from Polygon Labs, we can turbocharge our mission to create a gaming world in which players and developers are able to thrive. I believe the growth of our builder grants program will help catalyze innovation and attract top developers to Moonveil,” he added.

Moonveil To Offer 50,000 Nodes For Sale, Planning Node Activation In Q1 2025

Fifty thousand nodes will be made available to the public through a two-phase launch, which includes a Whitelist Round set for October 22nd and a Public Round scheduled for October 24th. Applicants can secure a whitelist spot by participating in Moonveil campaigns, AMAs, and campaigns organized by partners.

These Moonveil nodes are crucial to the platform’s strategy for progressive decentralization and will synchronize with updates from Polygon CDK’s Gitbook. Node operators will be instrumental in decentralizing aspects such as Data Availability, Proof Verification, and Transaction Sequencing.

Node activation is planned for Q1 2025, but 25% of the tokens for node operators will be unlocked after the Token Generation Event (TGE). The remaining 70% will be distributed over the following three years, while an additional 5% has been allocated for community rewards, which will start shortly after the TGE.

Moonveil is a gaming ecosystem developed by a team of seasoned professionals from both the gaming and blockchain sectors. Since being founded in 2022, Moonveil has successfully raised $9 million from prominent investors, including Gumi Cryptos, Spartan Group, HashKey Capital, and Animoca Ventures, among others.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson