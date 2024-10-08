en en
News Report Technology
October 08, 2024

Moonveil Announces Testnet Launch For Its Gamer-Centric Layer 2 Chain

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 08, 2024 at 9:00 am Updated: October 08, 2024 at 7:06 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 08, 2024 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Moonveil announced testnet for its Chain powered by Polygon CDK and AggLayer, advancing the goal of establishing a gaming-centric ecosystem.

Moonveil Announces Testnet Launch For Its Gamer-Centric Layer 2 Chain

Web3 game studio Moonveil announced the upcoming launch of its Layer 2 Chain testnet, which is powered by the Polygon CDK. This release represents a notable step forward in the studio’s goal of establishing a gaming-centric ecosystem.

“Moonveil is excited to announce the upcoming launch of our Layer 2 Chain testnet, a key step toward revolutionizing gaming with unmatched scalability and performance,” said M.J. Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Moonveil, in a written statement. “Powered by Polygon CDK and AggLayer, this chain offers a fast, secure, and customizable solution for developers and gamers alike. Alongside the launch, our node sales will soon begin, inviting the community to be a part of this transformative journey,” he added.

Moonveil’s Layer 2 Chain testnet leverages the capabilities of the zero-knowledge (ZK)-powered Polygon CDK and AggLayer, providing a customizable and scalable platform for developers while ensuring a seamless, fast, and secure experience for users.

By modularizing functions such as transactions and oracles and distributing them across various layers and modules, the network enhances its speed and efficiency. This approach leads to lower operational costs and increased security. The improved modularization allows game developers to test and integrate new technologies and features more easily, which is essential for the fast iteration of game products.

The blockchain achieves high performance through fast network finality, frequent validity proofs, and Polygon Zero technology, which facilitates fast ZK proofs. Additionally, by utilizing Polygon zkEVM, transaction costs are greatly reduced, alleviating concerns about gas fees for gamers. The implementation of recursive STARK technology enables developers to build a diverse array of decentralized applications (dApps) and games without the need to rewrite existing code.

Meanwhile, AggLayer, an interoperability infrastructure co-developed by Polygon Labs, provides a unified cross-chain liquidity, which is crucial for interoperability and collaboration among various gaming products. By standardizing gas tokens, the use of MORE tokens for gas eliminates mismatches between gas and in-game tokens, resulting in a streamlined, chain-abstracted experience that facilitates effortless user onboarding.

Additionally, AggLayer empowers developers to create independent environments, allowing each game product the flexibility to operate within one or more dedicated spaces for improved modular design. This capability enables the segmentation of game sub-scenes, further enhancing the structure and organization of the game world.

Moonveil Unveils ‘Flaming Pets’ On-Chain Game Alongside Layer 2 Testnet Launch

Its gaming ecosystem is built by a team of experienced professionals from both the gaming and blockchain industries. Often referred to as the “Riot Mafia” due to their previous roles at Riot Games and other companies such as Netease, Funplus, and CARV, the team brings knowledge from well-known titles like League of Legends, Valorant, Minecraft, and World of Warcraft.

Since being founded in 2022, Moonveil has successfully raised $9 million from prominent investors, including Gumi Cryptos, Spartan Group, HashKey Capital, and Animoca Ventures, among others.

In conjunction with the testnet launch, Moonveil has revealed plans for the release of Flaming Pets, an on-chain game set in a fantastical realm featuring 25 enchanted castles. This strategic multiplayer arena game aims to optimize the studio’s Layer 2 technology while providing players with an engaging and competitive gaming experience.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

