News Report Technology
April 10, 2025

Mode Rolls Out AI-Powered Perpetuals DEX With Predictive Market Insights

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 10, 2025 at 10:00 am Updated: April 10, 2025 at 8:47 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: April 10, 2025 at 10:00 am

In Brief

Mode has launched Mode Trade, its proprietary DEX for perpetual contracts, utilizing the unified trading infrastructure of Orderly Network.

Mode Launches AI-Powered Perpetuals DEX Powered By Orderly Network, Offering Predictive Market Insights

AI-driven Ethereum Layer 2 network Mode announced that it has launched Mode Trade, its proprietary decentralized exchange (DEX) for perpetual contracts, utilizing the unified trading infrastructure of Orderly Network

“In today’s highly volatile market, retail traders often lack access to the predictive analytics and advanced tools that institutional traders rely on. Mode Trade closes this gap by integrating predictive AI directly on the platform, giving everyday traders the ability to stay competitive,” said Nikita Monastyrskiy, Growth Lead at Mode, in a written statement. “We built Mode Trade to help retail traders navigate market uncertainty with smarter insights and accessible education, allowing them to make informed decisions through simple, text-based commands,” he added.

This is the first instance of a Layer 2 chain vertically integrating and launching a perpetuals exchange directly on its platform, blending Mode’s user-friendly interface with Orderly Network’s extensive liquidity and backend infrastructure.

Orderly provides the foundation that enables trading of any asset through a permissionless liquidity layer. It offers deep, unified liquidity across multiple blockchains via a single order book, ensuring strong liquidity on major chains and granting access to over 100 markets for traders and exchanges.

“Layer 2 chains are increasingly taking a more active role in building their products, and Mode is a strong example of that shift,” said Arjun Aurora, Chief Operating Officer of Orderly Network, in a written statement. “By building Mode Trade on top of Orderly’s infrastructure, they were able to launch quickly while leveraging deep, cross-chain liquidity from day one. It’s a smart strategy for emerging chains to drive adoption, demonstrate value, and set a clear direction for their ecosystem,” he added.

Mode Trade Launches With Predictive Insights And Up To 50x Leverage, Offering Exclusive Features For Giga Stakers

Mode Trade integrates the AI Terminal for executing trades and managing positions via simple text commands, along with Synth, a decentralized forecasting layer built on Bittensor that offers predictive market insights. This AI-powered combination helps users make more informed decisions and gain a competitive edge in fluctuating markets. 

Additionally, Mode Trade provides access to over 100 trading pairs with up to 50x leverage, backed by deep liquidity and a synthetic proactive market-making engine (sPMM) from Orderly Network

The platform is currently live for early users, with exclusive AI features available to Giga stakers holding 400,000 veMODE or more. A limited trader whitelist will be introduced in the coming weeks.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

