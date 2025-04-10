Mode Rolls Out AI-Powered Perpetuals DEX With Predictive Market Insights

In Brief Mode has launched Mode Trade, its proprietary DEX for perpetual contracts, utilizing the unified trading infrastructure of Orderly Network.

AI-driven Ethereum Layer 2 network Mode announced that it has launched Mode Trade, its proprietary decentralized exchange (DEX) for perpetual contracts, utilizing the unified trading infrastructure of Orderly Network.

“In today’s highly volatile market, retail traders often lack access to the predictive analytics and advanced tools that institutional traders rely on. Mode Trade closes this gap by integrating predictive AI directly on the platform, giving everyday traders the ability to stay competitive,” said Nikita Monastyrskiy, Growth Lead at Mode, in a written statement. “We built Mode Trade to help retail traders navigate market uncertainty with smarter insights and accessible education, allowing them to make informed decisions through simple, text-based commands,” he added.

This is the first instance of a Layer 2 chain vertically integrating and launching a perpetuals exchange directly on its platform, blending Mode’s user-friendly interface with Orderly Network’s extensive liquidity and backend infrastructure.

Orderly provides the foundation that enables trading of any asset through a permissionless liquidity layer. It offers deep, unified liquidity across multiple blockchains via a single order book, ensuring strong liquidity on major chains and granting access to over 100 markets for traders and exchanges.

“Layer 2 chains are increasingly taking a more active role in building their products, and Mode is a strong example of that shift,” said Arjun Aurora, Chief Operating Officer of Orderly Network, in a written statement. “By building Mode Trade on top of Orderly’s infrastructure, they were able to launch quickly while leveraging deep, cross-chain liquidity from day one. It’s a smart strategy for emerging chains to drive adoption, demonstrate value, and set a clear direction for their ecosystem,” he added.

Mode Trade Launches With Predictive Insights And Up To 50x Leverage, Offering Exclusive Features For Giga Stakers

Mode Trade integrates the AI Terminal for executing trades and managing positions via simple text commands, along with Synth, a decentralized forecasting layer built on Bittensor that offers predictive market insights. This AI-powered combination helps users make more informed decisions and gain a competitive edge in fluctuating markets.

Additionally, Mode Trade provides access to over 100 trading pairs with up to 50x leverage, backed by deep liquidity and a synthetic proactive market-making engine (sPMM) from Orderly Network.

The platform is currently live for early users, with exclusive AI features available to Giga stakers holding 400,000 veMODE or more. A limited trader whitelist will be introduced in the coming weeks.

