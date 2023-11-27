MOBOX Partners with ReadOn to Foster Web3 Gaming Community

MOBOX recently announced a partnership with ReadOn that will focus on creating a robust Web3 gaming content community.

MOBOX has announced a partnership with ReadOn to establish a robust Web3 gaming content community. This collaboration kicked off with the launch of Topic Raffle Season 3, featuring an unprecedented prize pool.

The partnership aligns with MOBOX’s ongoing efforts to adapt and grow within the blockchain gaming sector, including significant changes to its buyback and burn program. The synergy between MOBOX and ReadOn marks the beginning of a concerted effort to strengthen the Web3 gaming cosmos.

As their first collaborative effort, Topic Raffle Season 3 is set to galvanize the community with its unique offering. Its a strategic move by MOBOX to expand its influence and presence in the burgeoning field of Web3 gaming.

MOBOX’s Buyback and Burn Program

In response to the current dynamic blockchain gaming environment, MOBOX is revamping its buyback and burn program.

Initially, the program involved an automatic buyback and burn mechanism, leading to the burning of 46,925,433 $MBOX Tokens. However, MOBOX’s recent strategy shift reflects a need to realign the program with the company’s evolving objectives.

MOBOX’s updated buyback program will now operate across both Binance (CEX) and PancakeSwap (DEX). This move aims to cater to the changing demands of the market and reinforce the stability of the asset’s intrinsic value.

Additionally, the company will modify its allocation strategy for buyback funds, focusing on liquidity depth on both platforms, with a preference for Binance.

MOBOX’s partnership with ReadOn, coupled with its modified buyback and burn program, highlights the company’s adaptive strategies in the evolving blockchain gaming sector. These initiatives aim to strengthen the platform’s position in the Web3 gaming community, to ensure the long-term stability and growth of its digital assets.

