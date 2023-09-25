Business Markets News Report
September 25, 2023

Mixin Network Hack Suffers Over $200 Million in Asset Losses

by
Published: September 25, 2023 at 3:29 am Updated: September 25, 2023 at 3:29 am
Victor Dey
In Brief

Mixin Network has temporarily suspended its deposit and withdrawal services until a resolution takes place and vulnerabilities are fixed.

In a shocking development, Mixin Network reported a substantial security breach leading to significant asset loss on its mainnet. The event unfolded in the early hours of September 23, 2023, when unknown hackers targeted the database of Mixin Network’s cloud service provider.

The breach resulted in the loss of approximately $200 million. In an effort to rectify the situation while ensuring thorough investigation, Mixin Network contacted Google and blockchain security company @SlowMist_Team for assistance.

The network has temporarily suspended its deposit and withdrawal services until a resolution takes place and vulnerabilities are fixed. Despite these challenges, Mixin Network emphasized that transfers remain unaffected during this period.

Mixin Network’s Massive Security Breach

As the investigation unfolds, Mixin Network is assuring safety to its users. The platform is exerting all efforts to limit the losses. Currently, the breach’s extent and details are under review.

More information is expected to emerge, and further insights will illuminate the exact circumstances of the breach. It will also highlight any further security measures needed to avert similar future incidents.

To address concerns and queries of its user base, Mixin founder Feng Xiaodong will hold a public Mandarin livestream at 13:00 HKT on September 25, 2023. The network has committed to providing a summarized content in English after the livestream for wider access and understanding.

What’s Next for Mixin?

While the Mixin team strategizes on the next steps and how to deal with the lost assets, users are awaiting a comprehensive and transparent account of the incident, along with the proposed solutions to ensure future security and reliability of Mixin Network.

The network has expressed deep apologies for the incident and thanked everyone for their continuous support amidst these times.

This incident underscores the persistent vulnerabilities faced by blockchain networks and the importance of robust security infrastructure. As Mixin Network navigates this crisis, users and the broader crypto community will be keenly observing the network’s response and recovery measures, with hopes for a swift resolution and a reinforced security framework in the aftermath of this substantial breach.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

Nik Asti
