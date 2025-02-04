Mira Network Introduces $10M Developer Grant Program To Support AI App Creation On Its Network

In Brief Mira Network has launched a $10 million developer grant program to support the creation of AI apps on its network and is now accepting applications.

Provider of decentralized AI infrastructure designed for trustless and verifiable intelligence, Mira Network announced the launch of a $10 million developer grant program to support the creation of AI applications on its network. Applications are now open, with rolling decisions to ensure that selected teams receive support as quickly as possible.

Mira Network combines expertise from leaders in cryptocurrency investment, AI development, and large-scale product scaling, drawing talent from organizations such as Accel, BCG, Stader Labs, Uber, Amazon AI, and Disney+. Its first cohort already includes senior executives, AI scientists, and experienced entrepreneurs from leading technology firms, including Google, Meta, and OctoAI. For this initial phase, Mira Network plans to select 15-20 high-potential teams.

The program is focused on supporting AI initiatives that leverage reliable intelligence to create the next generation of applications. It prioritizes established teams with a well-defined roadmap, though developers with a working prototype are also encouraged to apply.

Mira Network believes that decentralized verification and consensus mechanisms are key to achieving truly autonomous AI. The program aims to collaborate with teams that are committed to continuous innovation, working together to develop systems that redefine the future of AI.

• Retroactive grants and introductions to our network of investors

• Exclusive fireside chats with industry leaders

• Mentorship from our core team

• Strategic distribution through KOLs, GTM strategy, & PR support

Mira Network offers comprehensive support across all stages of development, including technical mentorship, product strategy, design expertise, go-to-market planning, investor introductions, and access to a broader ecosystem.

Its team of experts collaborates closely with participants to refine and optimize AI applications, utilizing the network’s decentralized infrastructure to enhance performance and user experience. Participants will have access to the latest research on verified intelligence and distributed computing, keeping them at the forefront of advancements in AI and blockchain.

Additionally, teams will be introduced to a network of experienced investors who recognize the potential of AI and blockchain convergence. The Mira Network team will provide hands-on support for AI system development, from model deployment to ecosystem integration, helping teams build a strong foundation for success.

Mira Network Launches Suite Of APIs And Testnet For Verified AI Intelligence

Mira Network is creating the infrastructure for trustless, verified intelligence through a decentralized network of AI models. By tackling key issues related to AI reliability and bias, Mira is paving the way for fully autonomous and trustworthy artificial intelligence solutions.

Recently, Mira Network launched its testnet alongside a next-generation suite of APIs, marking a major step forward in securing the safety and efficiency of AI-driven, on-chain autonomous transactions. The suite of APIs introduced with the Mira testnet includes Generate, Verify, and Verified Generate, designed to enable distributed verification and access to advanced AI models such as GPT-4 and Llama 3.1 405B.

Supported by five institutional node operators, the testnet ensures both scalability and security, allowing developers and delegators to actively participate and earn rewards.

