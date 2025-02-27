Mint Blockchain Announces MINT Tokenomics, Allocates 12% For Community Airdrop

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Mint Blockchain has introduced the MINT native token, enhancing the utility and governance of its network while allowing users to participate in decision-making, ecosystem incentives, and asset transactions.

Layer 2 network designed for the non-fungible token (NFT) sector, Mint Blockchain announced the launch of MINT, the native token of its ecosystem. This development enhances the utility and governance of the Mint Blockchain, allowing users to participate in decision-making, ecosystem incentives, and asset transactions.

MINT is the first utility token within a Superchain to adopt the Superchain ERC-20 token standard, ensuring seamless interoperability with Optimism. This enhances its compatibility with other networks and expands its potential applications. As the sole native token of the Mint Blockchain, MINT plays a crucial role in several areas. It serves as a governance tool, enabling holders to vote on important network decisions. It also functions as an incentive mechanism, rewarding developers who contribute to the ecosystem. Additionally, MINT is the primary currency for transactions and staking within the Mint Blockchain. The token is also used for asset pricing, including the issuance of NFTs, tokens, and real-world assets.

In order to support the sustainability of the ecosystem, Mint Blockchain has introduced a staking and restaking mechanism that ensures predictable returns. By participating in staking and restaking, users can earn daily rewards in MINT and ETH, creating long-term value. This mechanism is based on an innovative bonding curve model combined with Mint-eNFT assets, allowing users to secure stable annual percentage rate (APR) rewards of 15% while also sharing in the network’s overall revenue.

Mint Blockchain Unveils MINT Tokenomics, Unlock Schedule, And Initial Incentive Program

The total initial supply of MINT tokens is one billion, with 82% allocated to community-driven initiatives, early supporters, developers, and governance structures. The distribution includes 50% allocated to the MintDAO Treasury, 20% for launch contributors, 12% for a community airdrop, and 18% for the MintCore team.

At the time of launch, 16.8% of the total supply is unlocked, while the remaining tokens follow a structured release schedule over 36 months. The MintCore allocation includes an 18% share, with 10% unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE) and the rest vested over 12 quarters following a one-year cliff. Launch contributors receive 20%, with 10% unlocked at TGE and full vesting over eight quarters after a six-month cliff. The community airdrop accounts for 12%, with 83.3% unlocked at TGE and the remaining 16.7% reserved for Mint Forest V3 users, set to be distributed in 2026. The MintDAO Treasury, which holds 50%, will be unlocked periodically.

Additionally, to drive adoption and engagement, Mint Blockchain has introduced an initial incentive program that rewards active users. These incentives will be distributed to MintID NFT stakers, active users of Mint Forest, holders of Mint Expedition MP and NFTs, winners of Mint Big Bang competitions, and participants in NFT Legends Season – Unboxed. Additional rewards will be given to holders of Mint x OKX Pioneer Explorer NFTs and winners of the Mint x GoPlus Christmas joint event.

Introducing $MINT, the native token of the Mint Blockchain Ecosystem 🍀$MINT is the first utility token of a Superchain to use SuperchainERC20 token standard with @Optimism interoperability.



82% of $MINT will be devoted to Mint Blockchain Ecosystem & Community, MintDAO, and… pic.twitter.com/bCmeCjNZZc — Mint🍀 (@Mint_Blockchain) February 27, 2025

Mint is developed using the OP Stack and backed by NFTScan and Optimism, it offers a dedicated infrastructure that caters to the unique requirements of NFT projects. As a fully EVM-compatible network, Mint allows developers within the Ethereum ecosystem to seamlessly extend their projects onto this platform without encountering compatibility issues, ensuring smooth integration and uninterrupted functionality.

Over the past year, major progress has been made in establishing the foundational technological architecture and network infrastructure necessary for Mint Blockchain’s long-term growth. As the network moves into 2025, development efforts will shift toward building the application layer, which will play a key role in advancing its five core modules. This evolution will support the large-scale adoption of programmable NFT assets within the Mint Blockchain ecosystem, enabling greater innovation and expansion in the NFT space.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson