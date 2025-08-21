Microsoft Introduces COPILOT In Excel, Embedding AI Directly Into Spreadsheets For Smarter Data Analysis And Workflow Automation

In Brief Microsoft’s new COPILOT feature in Excel integrates AI directly into spreadsheets, enabling natural language prompts, automated data analysis, content generation, and workflow efficiency.

Technology company Microsoft announced the launch of a new COPILOT feature in Excel for Windows and Mac, integrating large language model (LLM) capabilities directly into spreadsheets to streamline data analysis, content generation, and workflow efficiency. This functionality allows users to enter natural language prompts within a spreadsheet, reference cell values, and receive AI-generated results instantly. Because COPILOT is embedded in Excel’s calculation engine, outputs automatically update as underlying data changes, eliminating the need for scripts or add-ins to refresh. The feature is designed to work seamlessly with existing Excel functions such as IF, SWITCH, LAMBDA, and WRAPROWS, enabling users to enhance their spreadsheets with AI-powered insights without altering their current setup.

In order to utilize the new COPILOT feature, users can enter the formula =COPILOT(prompt_part1, [context1], [prompt_part2], [context2], …) into any spreadsheet cell. In this syntax, the prompt_part represents the text that defines the task or question for the AI, while the optional context argument refers to cell values or ranges that supply additional data or context for the AI to consider.

Maximizing Efficiency In Excel: How The COPILOT Function Streamlines Data Analysis, Summarization, And Automation

COPILOT function in Excel can enhance productivity by supporting tasks such as idea generation, data summarization, classification, and creating structured lists or tables directly within the spreadsheet. It allows users to brainstorm concepts, refine text, or produce SEO keywords without leaving the grid. It can also condense large data sets or lengthy passages into concise summaries, highlight patterns, and provide simplified explanations of complex calculations, which is useful for reporting and presenting information. Additionally, the function can categorize text data like survey responses, customer feedback, or support tickets, eliminating the need to export data to separate tools. Users can generate lists or tables that integrate smoothly into models or project plans, with multi-row and multi-column outputs that populate the grid automatically.

The quality of results depends on the clarity of the prompt. Clear instructions specifying which cells, rows, or columns to analyze, the desired output format, and the order of results yield the most effective outcomes. Direct action terms such as “summarize,” “categorize,” or “rank” improve performance, and providing examples helps tailor the output style. COPILOT operates on data contained within the large language model and cannot access live web data or internal business documents directly. For analysis of current or proprietary data, users must first import it into Excel and reference it in the function. Outputs should be reviewed for accuracy before being used in critical decisions or reports. According to Microsoft, support for live web and internal data is planned for future updates.

Usage is limited to 100 calls every 10 minutes, up to 300 calls per hour, with options to optimize usage by passing arrays. Each array call counts as one usage, while filling the function across multiple cells counts individually. The number of available calls will increase over time. The COPILOT function is optional and only appears when actively added to a worksheet.

The feature is currently available to Beta Channel users with a Microsoft 365 Copilot license on Windows Version 2509 (Build 19212.20000) or later, and Mac Version 16.101 (Build 25081334) or later. It will be made available to Excel for the web users soon through the Frontier program.

