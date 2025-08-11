Microsoft Introduces Copilot 3D, Transforming 2D Images Into 3D Models For Global Copilot Labs Access

In Brief Microsoft launched Copilot 3D, an experimental tool that globally converts 2D images into GLB-format 3D models for various creative and development uses.

Technology company Microsoft announced that it has introduced a new AI-driven feature called Copilot 3D, which converts standard 2D images into 3D models. The company describes this tool as designed to facilitate quick, accessible, and intuitive 3D creation.

As part of Copilot Labs, Copilot 3D aims to support users in exploring ideas, testing concepts, or engaging in hands-on learning without the complexity typically associated with traditional 3D software.

The experimental tool designed to create 3D objects from user-provided images. Its interface offers categories such as characters, scenes, and various objects, each with interactive previews that allow users to rotate, zoom, toggle between colored and grayscale models, and access options to download or regenerate models. An Explorer mode enables users to remix existing 3D figures using new prompts.

In line with its product strategy, Microsoft is focusing Copilot on multimodal capabilities, integrating generative AI into both productivity and creative applications. The addition of 3D model generation aligns with the goal of expanding Copilot’s role as a creative assistant beyond text and image-based tasks. Concurrently, Copilot Actions has introduced a feature that allows users to play back browser sessions, which could assist those utilizing Copilot for task automation or web navigation by enabling review and refinement of automated sequences. This playback functionality is particularly useful for advanced users and testers.

Currently, the feature is available at no cost to a limited group of users who must sign in with a Microsoft or Google account to access it.

Copilot 3D: Usage Guidelines And Technical Specifications

Microsoft advises using a desktop computer for the best experience, noting potential issues when accessing the feature via mobile browsers. To use Copilot 3D, users can visit Copilot.com, click the sidebar button in the top left corner, select Labs, and then click the ‘Try now’ button beneath Copilot 3D.

The tool presently supports uploading PNG or JPG images up to 10MB, with plans to possibly expand supported file formats and increase size limits in the future. After uploading an image, users can click the Create button and expect to receive a 3D model within seconds to about a minute.

For optimal results, Microsoft recommends using images with a clear background or distinct separation between the subject and background. At present, Copilot 3D may face challenges with rendering animals and some objects but performs well with items such as furniture, umbrellas, and bananas.

The generated 3D models are saved in GLB format, allowing compatibility with most 3D viewers, tools, and engines, and can be exported to augmented reality applications. These models remain accessible on the My Creations page for 28 days after creation.

Microsoft also advises users to upload only images for which they hold the rights and to avoid submitting images that depict people, as doing so may result in account suspension for violating terms and conditions. The company also clarifies that content created using the tool will not be utilized for training future AI models, while any illegal material will be automatically filtered and blocked.

