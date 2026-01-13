Microsoft Highlights Growing AI Divide: UAE Leads, US Slips, And DeepSeek Expands Across Emerging Economies

In Brief Global AI adoption reached 16.3% by late 2025, revealing inequality between developed and developing regions and highlighting the fast rise of DeepSeek in underserved markets driven by accessibility.

Technology company Microsoft released a new study examining global artificial intelligence usage trends, indicating that adoption continued to expand during the second half of 2025, rising by 1.2% compared with the first half of the year.

The report found that approximately one in six people worldwide are now using generative AI tools, reflecting rapid uptake for a technology that has only recently become widely available.

However, the findings also point to a growing imbalance in adoption rates, with the Global North experiencing nearly double the growth seen in the Global South. According to the data, 24.7% of the working-age population in the Global North now uses generative AI, while the corresponding figure in the Global South stands at 14.1%.

Nations that made early commitments to digital infrastructure development, workforce AI training, and government-led adoption programs — including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Norway, Ireland, France, and Spain — continue to dominate global rankings. The United Arab Emirates maintained its top position at the close of 2025, with 64.0% of the working-age population using AI, up from 59.4% earlier in the year, extending its lead to more than three percentage points over Singapore, which remains in second place with 60.9% adoption.

US Slips In AI Adoption Rankings As South Korea Surges On Coordinated National Strategy

Developments in the United States during the second half of the year illustrated that strength in innovation capacity and infrastructure does not automatically translate into widespread public use. While the US continues to lead in AI infrastructure and advanced model development, its ranking for AI usage among the working-age population slipped from 23rd to 24th place, with adoption measured at 28.3%, well behind smaller economies that have pursued more aggressive digital and AI-focused strategies.

South Korea emerged as one of the most notable success stories by the end of the year, rising seven positions in the global standings from 25th to 18th. This improvement was attributed to coordinated government initiatives, enhanced frontier model performance in the Korean language, and consumer-oriented AI features that gained broad public acceptance. Generative AI tools are now integrated across education, workplaces, and public services in the country, and South Korea has become one of ChatGPT’s fastest-expanding markets, prompting OpenAI to establish an office in Seoul.

DeepSeek’s Global Expansion Signals Shift In AI Adoption and Intensifies US–China Tech Competition

Another major development influencing the global AI landscape in 2025 was the rapid expansion of DeepSeek, an open-source AI platform that achieved strong adoption in regions historically underserved by established providers. By releasing its model under an open-source MIT license and providing a free-to-use chatbot, DeepSeek eliminated cost and technical obstacles that typically restrict access to advanced AI systems. Its highest usage levels have been observed in Russia, Iran, Cuba, and Belarus, alongside significant growth across Africa, where its adoption has been supported through promotional efforts and partnerships with companies such as Huawei.

These shifts highlight an intensifying dimension of competition between the United States and China, centered on accelerating global adoption of their respective AI ecosystems. DeepSeek’s momentum illustrates expanding Chinese influence, particularly in African markets, a trend that analysts expect could strengthen further in 2026. More broadly, the platform’s rise reflects how accessibility plays a central role in the worldwide spread of AI, suggesting that future growth may be driven by populations that have historically had limited exposure to emerging technologies. The continuing challenge will be to ensure that innovation reduces global disparities rather than reinforcing them.

