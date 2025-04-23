Mercuryo Rolls Out ‘Spend’ Crypto Debit Card, Integrating Seamless Asset Spending Via Ledger Live Across EEA

Global provider of payment infrastructure, Mercuryo unveiled its latest offering—Spend, a cryptocurrency debit card that operates exclusively on the Mastercard network. The card is now available through Ledger Live, a widely-used application that allows users to manage both cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) securely.

With the integration of Spend, Ledger users can now make purchases using their crypto assets. The process is streamlined by converting the selected cryptocurrency into traditional fiat currency at the point of sale, allowing for seamless transactions. Funds for the card can be loaded directly from users’ self-custody wallets, maintaining full ownership and control of their assets throughout the process.

“We are delighted to launch Spend in Ledger, the preeminent non-custodial hardware wallet that has won a huge cult-like following among crypto enthusiasts, having made self-custody both accessible and cool,” said Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO of Mercuryo, in a written statement. “Ledger, Mercuryo, and Mastercard share the same vision of using state-of-the-art technology to deliver a seamless user experience, making this partnership a perfect fit,” he added.

The recently introduced Spend card, now available through the Ledger Live application, allows users to convert digital assets into fiat for everyday spending, marking another step toward bridging traditional finance and the growing Web3 ecosystem. The card, which can be activated instantly without any fees, enables over 7 million Ledger users to make purchases at more than 150 million merchants worldwide where Mastercard is accepted. Initially, the service supports Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), with plans to expand to stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies in the near future.

The rollout of Spend reflects the increasing demand for tools that integrate digital assets into everyday financial activities, offering functionality that mirrors conventional debit and credit cards. Designed for convenience, the card can be added to digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, making it usable both online and in physical stores.

By integrating Spend into Ledger Live, the platform enhances the utility of its hardware wallet by offering users a straightforward way to convert and spend their cryptocurrency holdings. The transaction process is designed to be cost-effective and transparent. Additionally, users benefit from advanced security features provided by Ledger and consumer protection standards enforced by Mastercard, including anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) compliance.

Mercuryo Expands Access To Digital Spending With €40K Limit Card Across EEA

Spend is currently available to users across the European Economic Area (EEA), offering a streamlined experience designed to make spending digital assets more intuitive and manageable. With flexible usage parameters, the card allows for a monthly spending limit of up to €40,000, giving users significant control over their transactions while maintaining ease of use.

Mercuryo positions itself as a key innovator within the Web3 payment space, pioneering user-friendly tools that facilitate the transition from traditional finance to decentralized systems. The company offers a range of integrated payment solutions, tailored to support both newcomers and experienced participants in the digital asset economy. By combining these services within a single interface, Mercuryo aims to simplify capital movement across the decentralised finance (DeFi) landscape while ensuring compatibility with both on-chain environments and existing financial infrastructure.

