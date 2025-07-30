Mawari’s Public Decentralized Infrastructure Offering To Kick Off With $45M Participation Volume

In Brief Mawari has launched its public Guardian Node Offering under the DIO framework, securing $45 million in commitments and nearly half of its nodes reserved.

Immersive compute network Mawari announced the public launch of its Guardian Node Offering, introduced under the Decentralized Infrastructure Offering (DIO) framework. This initiative follows several months of development beginning in January 2025, supported by a combination of early community participation, backing from private investors, and involvement from public entities such as GFA Co. Ltd. in Japan.

At present, the offering has secured $45 million through node license commitments. A total of 139,492 Guardian Nodes have already been reserved, accounting for nearly half of the total 300,000-node supply.

“Nearly 140,000 Guardian Node licenses are already committed; proof that the community values nodes that do real work,” said Luis Oscar Ramirez, Founder and CEO of Mawari, in a written statement. “Guardian Nodes validate every render, audit every metric, and keep latency, jitter, and quality in check across Mawari’s Immersive Compute Network. By prioritizing measurable utility over hype, we’re laying the infrastructure that will power the future of the immersive internet,” he added.

The public DIO, set to begin on July 30th at nodes.mawari.net, will make the remaining 160,508 Guardian Nodes available exclusively to non-US participants in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (terms available on the website). Purchases can be made using USDT and USDC on the Arbitrum network, with credit card options planned for a later date.

Buyers may receive a unique referral code, allowing them to offer promotional incentives to others who also purchase nodes, subject to applicable rules and restrictions. All transactions are conducted on-chain and are fully auditable, with provided bridging instructions to facilitate access. Referral rewards are promotional and are not considered compensation for investment solicitation, and may include network credits, non-transferable badges, or other non-monetary benefits.

Mawari Expands Ecosystem With KDDI Partnership And VtuberXR Collaboration, Advancing Utility-Driven DIO Node Network Model

Momentum within Mawari’s ecosystem continues to grow, highlighted by the recent partnership with KDDI as an infrastructure provider and collaborations with Brave and Virtual Avex for the VtuberXR project. Mawari’s XR Chip has seen significant adoption, with 490,000 wallets claiming it and over 2 million participants engaging in the past month, coinciding with steady growth in the Mawari Portal subscription base.

The DIO network is transforming the traditional node sale approach by emphasizing transparent utility rather than speculation. Instead of relying on hype, DIO adopts a utility-first model that values genuine participation and measurable contributions to the network. Guardian Node licenses are sold at a fixed price, and operators earn rewards through active network involvement. These operators are tasked with maintaining network stability and uptime, and in exchange for verifiable contributions, they may receive Network Monitoring Rewards amounting to 20% of the network’s total utility rewards, along with fixed incentives for early participants who meet certain performance standards.

