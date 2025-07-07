Mawari Network Gets 1M Backers For Its Groundbreaking Spatial Internet DePIN Project

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Mawari Network has surpassed one million early sign-ups for its XR Chip and is preparing to launch its decentralized infrastructure offering as it builds a global network to support the spatial internet and extended reality applications.

Mawari Network has taken a major step forwards in its efforts to build a decentralized physical infrastructure network to power the “spatial internet”, with more than one million early adopters signing up to receive an XR Chip and start earning XR credits ahead of its imminent launch.

It represents a key milestone in Mawari’s ongoing airdrop, which launched in June and marked the first opportunity for followers to get involved in a trailblazing project that aims to bring spatial computing and extended reality to the masses.

Mawari’s goal is to build a DePIN network that will support hundreds of spatial computing applications that leverage augmented reality and virtual reality devices to merge the digital world with the physical realm.

More specifically, Mawari intends to make photorealistic AI avatars a reality, streaming them directly into physical environments where they can interact with people as they go about their daily lives. For instance, a hotel might employ an AI-powered digital concierge that welcomes guests in the lobby, or a business executive could appoint a virtual assistant who literally stands in their office, ready to take notes, greet guests, or make calls on their behalf. Mawari even envisages AI navigators, who could sit next to a driver and give them directions as they attempt to navigate the rush hour traffic. These photorealistic avatars will represent the next evolution of AI chatbots – a kind of physical ChatGPT that’s capable of interacting with users in real-world scenarios.

Creating highly detailed human avatars is easy with today’s powerful graphics engines, but what’s missing is the infrastructure required to deliver them. To that end, Mawari is building a global network of distributed GPU nodes, which it calls Guardian Nodes, to provide the computing hardware needed to stream high-fidelity, interactive 3D content to end users with low latency. It aims to tackle the problems of existing extended reality experiences, which often fall short in terms of realism.

It’s an idea that has a lot of backing. In addition to its one million-plus early backers, Mawari has raised $17.3 million in funding from investors including Anfield, Borderless Capital, and 1kx, and it has deployed its technology in more than 40 pilot projects with partners including BMW, Netflix, T-Mobile, and KDDI.

One reason for its extensive backing is the projected growth of XR devices such as Meta’s Quest 3 and Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which are expected to top more than 100 million sales in the next five years, increasing the demand for the kinds of experiences Mawari will deliver.

In a post on X, Mawari said that the spatial internet is no longer just something theoretical, but a reality that’s being built now with the aid of a huge community of followers.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>1 Million+ have entered the Mawari Portal.<br><br>The spatial internet is no longer a frontier we anticipate, it is the reality we are now building together.<br><br>You can still keep stacking the XR Credits for [REDACTED] 😉<a href=”https://t.co/MJU9Ud1GLN”>https://t.co/MJU9Ud1GLN</a> <a href=”https://t.co/CVJcMZXPZg”>pic.twitter.com/CVJcMZXPZg</a></p>— Mawari (@mawariXR) <a href=”https://twitter.com/mawariXR/status/1941218458651459976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 4, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

With its XR Chip distribution out of the way, the next step on Mawari’s roadmap is its upcoming Decentralized Infrastructure Offering, where it will sell its first batch of Guardian Node licenses, the final hurdle before it goes live with its DePIN.

Anyone who purchases a Guardian Node license acquires the right to operate a Guardian Node and play a direct role in the Mawari DePIN network, providing the computing resources it needs to stream XR content and optimize traffic. In return for contributing to the network’s success, Guardian Node operators will collectively earn a 20% share of its total revenue and qualify for additional incentives as it grows.

Mawari is planning to sell 300,000 Guardian Node licenses, with three different options available to investors. They include a “visionary” tier for those who believe in the long-term prospects of the network, who will sacrifice any initial incentives for large rewards potential in the future, and a “catalyst” tier for those who are only targeting early participation but do not want longer term exposure. Under that tier, they’ll be entitled to a greater share of the initial rewards, but less in the future. Finally, there’s a “balanced” tier for those targeting more sustainable growth.

According to Mawari, the upcoming sale will be a “defining moment” for the project, with its future success hinges on its ability to build out an expansive global network from the beginning:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>XR Chip Claim Has Ended.<br><br>A new phase of the spatial internet is imminent. 🛰️<br><br>Mawari is now heading towards its most defining milestone with the DIO coming next.<br><br>Soon, Guardian Nodes will shape the very core of our distributed infra. <a href=”https://t.co/AXISd82LdU”>pic.twitter.com/AXISd82LdU</a></p>— Mawari (@mawariXR) <a href=”https://twitter.com/mawariXR/status/1941157773762568312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 4, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Each of the Guardian Node license types costs the same price at $333, and buyers will be able to transfer their licenses exactly one year after the network goes live, enabling them to sell their stake in the project at any time they wish to end their involvement.

In the meantime, although the XR chip claim window has expired, Mawari’s airdrop campaign continues apace, with backers encouraged to continue participating in new activities for the chance to earn a greater share of XR credits ahead of its upcoming token launch.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson