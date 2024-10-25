Matrixport: BTC And Gold Investment Surges Amid Diversification From US Dollar And Rising Sovereign Debt

In Brief Matrixport highlights that the demand for Bitcoin and gold is influenced by two macro trends, expecting that these dynamics will support long-term growth for both assets.

Cryptocurrency service provider, Matrixport published its latest analysis highlighting that the ongoing demand for Bitcoin and gold is influenced by two macro trends: central banks diversifying away from the US dollar and the increasing levels of sovereign debt. The firm anticipates that these dynamics will support sustained growth for both assets in the long term.

Matrixport notes that investors should consider holding both Bitcoin and gold, as they have shown strong performance this year and are likely to benefit from these macroeconomic changes. In 2024, gold prices increased by 31%, while Bitcoin experienced a 59% surge, both outperforming traditional assets such as bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the S&P 500, which rose by 22%.

Retail demand for gold has also grown, with Costco reporting $200 million in monthly gold sales. Additionally, central banks, particularly in emerging markets, continue to purchase gold as a hedge against reliance on the US dollar. This trend is especially notable in China, which seeks to lessen its dependence on the dollar amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Demand For Bitcoin And Gold Grows Amid Concerns Over Global Economic Stability

Bitcoin’s unique role as both a speculative asset and a store of value is gaining recognition. Increasing institutional interest, highlighted by the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs and investments from firms like MicroStrategy, indicates that Bitcoin is becoming a more prominent component of the financial ecosystem. Additionally, central banks are indirectly acknowledging Bitcoin’s rising significance by investing in proxies such as MicroStrategy.

The growing demand for both gold and Bitcoin is also driven by concerns regarding global economic stability, including escalating government debt levels and the potential for higher inflation. As governments may need to print more money to manage their debts, both assets provide a safeguard against currency devaluation. According to Matrixport, investors who have included both Bitcoin and gold in their portfolios have seen substantial rewards this year and are well-positioned to benefit from these long-term trends.

Matrixport also highlighted the increasing trend of tokenized assets tied to gold prices, offering investors an on-chain alternative to traditional gold investments. This innovation is expected to further boost demand for both gold and Bitcoin, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty.

As of the current writing, Bitcoin is trading at $67,497, reflecting a decrease of approximately 0.95% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. Notably, the leading cryptocurrency is experiencing gains amid $188.11 million in inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs as of October 24th, as per Sosovalue data.

