Mastercard, Kraken, MetaMask: The Partnerships Defining Crypto At May’s Start

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The first week of May didn’t slow down. If anything, it showed how quickly crypto partnerships are shifting from experiments to real infrastructure.

The first week of May didn’t slow down. If anything, it showed how quickly crypto partnerships are shifting from experiments to real infrastructure. From global payment rails to AI-driven wallets and institutional staking plays, the focus is clear: make crypto usable, connected, and quietly embedded into systems people already rely on.

Bithumb and SSID Target Vietnam’s Regulated Crypto Market

Bithumb is making a calculated move into Southeast Asia, partnering with SSI Digital Technology (SSID) to explore launching a regulated crypto exchange in Vietnam. The agreement, signed back in March but only recently disclosed, ties directly into Vietnam’s newly formalized crypto pilot framework—where only a handful of licenses will be issued.

The setup is fairly strategic. Vietnam’s government has opened a five-year window to test digital asset markets, and both sides seem keen to position themselves early. Bithumb brings exchange infrastructure, security expertise, and operational experience, while SSID, backed by SSI Securities, offers local market access and regulatory alignment.

There’s also a structural angle here. SSID alone doesn’t meet the capital requirements for a license, so the mention of a potential equity investment from Bithumb hints at a more serious, long-term play. If approvals come through, the exchange would likely operate through a newly capitalized entity.

Beyond just launching a platform, the partnership covers custody systems, compliance frameworks, and institutional services—basically the full stack needed to operate in a regulated environment.

Bithumb’s team suggested the collaboration reflects recognition of its “operational capabilities and transparency,” while emphasizing that compliance will sit at the center of the rollout.

Kraken and MoneyGram Build a Global Crypto-to-Cash Rail

Kraken is teaming up with MoneyGram to tackle one of crypto’s most practical gaps: getting money out. The partnership connects Kraken’s exchange infrastructure with MoneyGram’s global payout network, giving users a way to convert digital assets into cash across more than 100 countries.

The idea is simple, but the impact is real. Instead of being stuck inside crypto ecosystems, users can move funds into local currencies and pick them up in cash through MoneyGram’s network. That includes access to hundreds of fiat currencies and near-instant payouts in many regions.

Kraken handles onboarding, liquidity, and compliance on the crypto side, while MoneyGram brings the licensed infrastructure and physical distribution layer. The result is a more direct bridge between digital assets and everyday financial systems.

Kraken’s leadership framed the move around interoperability, pointing to a future where crypto works alongside existing systems as a “unified financial stack.” On the other side, MoneyGram emphasized scale, highlighting its role as a “distribution layer” that makes crypto usable in real-world settings.

This isn’t a one-off feature either. The rollout will happen in phases across multiple regions, with plans to expand into bank deposits and deeper cross-border flows.

It’s less about innovation for its own sake—and more about making crypto actually spendable.

Mastercard and Yellow Card Push Stablecoins Into Real-World Payments

Mastercard is teaming up with Yellow Card to explore where stablecoins actually make sense in everyday finance—starting across Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Eastern Europe. The partnership focuses less on theory and more on use cases: remittances, B2B payments, treasury operations, and even loyalty programs.

The approach is fairly hands-on. Both companies plan to work directly with banks, fintechs, and regulators to test stablecoin-based systems that can plug into existing financial infrastructure. Early markets include Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and the UAE—regions where payment inefficiencies are still a real friction point.

Yellow Card brings local experience, especially in navigating compliance across African markets where traditional banking often falls short. Mastercard, on the other hand, adds scale and network reach. Together, they’re trying to build something interoperable rather than isolated.

Yellow Card’s CEO pointed to emerging markets as the “greatest opportunity,” emphasizing the need for practical, compliant infrastructure. Mastercard echoed that view, describing stablecoins as a “useful option” that still needs to be made seamless and secure within existing systems.

The structure includes joint working groups to test and refine applications before scaling. It’s not a full rollout yet—but more of a controlled push to figure out where stablecoins genuinely improve how money moves.

Bitget Wallet and AEON Bring AI Agents Into Cross-Chain DeFi

Bitget Wallet is leaning into automation with a new partnership with AEON, aiming to make DeFi feel less fragmented and a bit more usable. The integration brings AEON’s AI-powered payment system directly into the wallet, letting users interact with on-chain apps through automated agents rather than manual steps.

At its core, AEON acts as a payment orchestration layer built for Web3. Its system allows AI agents to handle things like transfers, swaps, subscriptions, and even cross-chain routing without users having to micromanage every transaction. For a space still known for complexity, that shift could matter more than it sounds.

Bitget Wallet, which already supports multiple chains and DeFi integrations, essentially becomes the interface. The added layer is intelligence—agents that can analyze data, execute trades, and move assets based on predefined logic.

The companies pointed to scale as part of the appeal, referencing AEON’s reach across “50 million merchants” and millions of processed transactions. The idea is to connect DeFi activity with real-world payments, not just keep it inside crypto loops.

There’s also a standards angle here, with support for programmable payment frameworks that make transactions faster and verifiable across chains.

It’s still early, but the direction is clear: less clicking, more delegation—and a push toward making crypto interactions feel almost invisible.

Mesh and Kalshi Connect Crypto Rails to Prediction Markets

Mesh is plugging Kalshi directly into the crypto economy, aiming to make deposits and payouts feel less like a workaround and more like a built-in feature. The partnership lets users fund Kalshi accounts straight from wallets and exchanges like Coinbase or MetaMask, while also simplifying withdrawals on the way out.

A big part of this is reducing friction. Mesh handles things like smart routing—automatically picking the right network for deposits—and real-time address validation for payouts. It’s the kind of infrastructure that usually goes unnoticed, but it’s also where a lot of costly mistakes tend to happen.

Timing matters here. Prediction markets have been picking up serious momentum, with trading volumes climbing fast and platforms like Kalshi pushing into new regions. As that growth continues, the need for smoother crypto rails becomes harder to ignore.

Mesh’s CEO framed the problem as a “maze” of wallets, exchanges, and assets, arguing that the real challenge isn’t demand but connectivity. Kalshi’s team took a similar angle, suggesting the missing piece has been “infrastructure,” not user interest.

The broader idea is to make movement of funds almost invisible—deposit, trade, settle, repeat—without users worrying about what’s happening underneath.

It’s a quiet upgrade, but one that could matter a lot if prediction markets keep scaling.

THORWallet and Unblock Expand Non-Custodial Card Access Worldwide

THORWallet is pushing further into real-world payments through a new partnership with Unblock, aiming to scale its non-custodial Mastercard offering across more than 175 countries. The focus is simple: let users spend crypto without giving up control of their assets.

Instead of working with more established card providers, THORWallet chose Unblock for flexibility and regulatory alignment. Since this is Unblock’s first non-custodial wallet integration, both sides are building the setup from scratch rather than adapting to an existing custodial model. That opens the door for more control over features like stablecoin rails, card functionality, and user experience.

Unblock’s global footprint—spanning Switzerland, Panama, Medellin, and Miami—also plays a role. It gives THORWallet a distribution layer that can reach regions many competitors still struggle to serve, especially in emerging markets.

The idea behind the product is pretty direct: users keep assets in self-custody, access stablecoin liquidity, and spend through virtual or physical Mastercard cards almost anywhere. For freelancers, remote teams, and users dealing with cross-border payments, that combination starts to look practical.

THORWallet has been early in the non-custodial card space, but this partnership feels more like expansion than experimentation.

It’s another step toward making crypto usable day to day—without handing control back to intermediaries.

Jito Foundation and Solana Company Expand Institutional Staking in APAC

Jito Foundation is teaming up with Solana Company to build out institutional-grade staking infrastructure across Asia-Pacific, targeting markets like Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. The focus isn’t retail—it’s asset managers, wealth firms, and regulated players looking for compliant exposure to staking yields.

At the center of the partnership are high-performance validators running on Solana Company’s Pacific Backbone network. These validators will integrate Jito’s Block Assembly Marketplace, a layer designed to optimize transaction processing and capture additional value within the Solana ecosystem.

Beyond infrastructure, both sides are also working on staking products tied to JitoSOL, Jito’s liquid staking token. The idea is to package staking in a way that fits institutional requirements—structured, compliant, and easier to integrate into existing portfolios.

Jito’s APAC lead described the region as “one of the most important” for institutional adoption, pointing to growing demand for reliable infrastructure. Solana Company echoed that sentiment, suggesting the question is no longer if institutions enter crypto, but “what and how.”

There’s also a broader trend here. APAC markets are tightening regulation while still encouraging innovation, which creates a window for players that can meet both sides.

This partnership feels like a positioning move—less about immediate rollout, more about being ready when institutional flows scale.

MetaMask and theMiracle Turn Wallet Activity Into Real-Time Rewards

MetaMask is reshaping what a crypto wallet does, teaming up with theMiracle to roll out a new in-wallet rewards system that feels a lot less fragmented than what users are used to. The update centers around a redesigned Rewards tab, where benefits are no longer something you chase across apps—they show up based on what you actually hold and do on-chain.

theMiracle’s infrastructure analyzes user behavior and surfaces incentives that match it, meaning rewards are tied to activity rather than broad campaigns. Its leadership framed the idea as combining data and distribution into one system, highlighting how “behavioral intelligence” can make interactions more relevant instead of random.

For users, it simplifies things. Instead of tracking airdrops or signing up across platforms, everything sits inside the wallet with actions available immediately. There’s also a security angle, with only verified rewards appearing to reduce exposure to scams.

From MetaMask’s side, the shift points toward becoming more of an “everything app,” where holding assets is just one part of the experience. The goal, as the product team hinted, is to turn the wallet into something closer to a gateway for value, not just storage.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

