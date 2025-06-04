MANSA’s CEO on How Hong Kong Can Win the Stablecoin Race

In Brief Hong Kong’s stablecoin licensing framework is a step towards becoming Asia’s leading digital asset hub, but success depends on scalable, interoperable infrastructure.

As Hong Kong speeds up its journey to become Asia’s premier digital asset hub, recent news has mainly spotlighted its new stablecoin licensing framework. However, a more fundamental question lies beneath this policy initiative: What infrastructure is necessary to realize this goal on a larger scale?

In a recent review, Mouloukou Sanoh, CEO of the stablecoin infrastructure platform MANSA, presents a strategic roadmap in an article titled “Beyond the Sandbox: Turning Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Ambition Into Infrastructure Reality.” Leveraging years of experience in facilitating stablecoin-based liquidity in high-friction emerging markets, Sanoh argues persuasively that the licensing frameworks are just the starting point — true success will depend on scalable, interoperable infrastructure.

Real-World Lessons from High-Friction Markets

Stablecoins have demonstrated their value in markets characterized by limited financial access and macroeconomic instability. In regions like Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, stablecoins such as USDT have shifted from being merely tools for crypto trading to valuable resources for everyday business transactions.

For example, in Nigeria, fintech companies utilize stablecoins to streamline cross-border trade and circumvent capital restrictions. Meanwhile, businesses in Argentina rely on stablecoins to maintain their value in the face of rampant inflation. These practical applications illustrate that the real strength of stablecoins is rooted in addressing concrete business challenges, a point that Hong Kong would be wise to embrace.

Infrastructure, Not Just Policy

To achieve these benefits, Hong Kong needs to progress beyond sandbox pilots and legal frameworks. As Sanoh emphasizes, establishing a foundation of genuine, scalable infrastructure is essential — this includes creating effective settlement layers, user-friendly fiat on- and off-ramps, and smooth integration with current payment systems.

Prioritizing interoperability is also crucial. For stablecoins to serve as effective digital financial rails, they need to work alongside traditional banking systems, regional payment networks, and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. Hong Kong has the opportunity to lead by setting standards and providing APIs that enable fintechs and payment platforms to connect and expand across borders.

A New Foundation for Asian Trade and Finance

Sanoh points out that stablecoin infrastructure can unlock targeted solutions for Asian markets, particularly in areas such as trade finance, payroll, and cross-border SME payments. Faster settlements, reduced costs, and real-time liquidity could fundamentally transform how businesses interact across the region.

These advancements wouldn’t just benefit large institutions — they could empower SMEs to expand internationally and foster inclusive economic growth.

Leveraging Hong Kong’s Strengths

Hong Kong is not starting from scratch. With its globally recognized banking sector, the city’s existing Faster Payment System (FPS) and its growing fintech ecosystem provide a strong foundation for a regional stablecoin framework.

Sanoh emphasizes that stablecoin infrastructure should complement, not replace, existing fiat systems. Hybrid solutions — allowing businesses to switch between fiat and stablecoins based on market needs — will offer flexibility without disrupting the core financial ecosystem.

From Pilot Projects to Scalable Solutions

To transition from theory to practice, collaboration is vital for Hong Kong. Policymakers, banks, fintech developers, and SMEs need to unite in public-private partnerships to explore stablecoin applications in real-world contexts, such as supply chain finance and remittances. With an emphasis on interoperability and scalability, these pilot projects can establish a cycle of trust, utility, and adoption.

