Livepeer Launches AI Video Startup Program, Offering $20,000 Grants To Selected Projects

In Brief Livepeer launched its AI Video Startup Program, aimed to accelerate the development of decentralized AI video technologies and applications.

Video infrastructure network Livepeer announced the launch of its AI Video Startup Program, aimed to accelerate the development of decentralized AI video technologies and applications. The program will focus on integrating advanced generative AI features into the network and will provide selected startups with $20,000 in grant funding, infrastructure credits for AI inference and transcoding, and expert mentorship from the Livepeer technical team.

Participants will also receive early access to Livepeer’s advanced AI video infrastructure, along with opportunities for co-marketing and partnership activation. The program will conclude with a showcase at Token2049 in Singapore and a digital Demo Day in October, where each team will present their solutions.

The program is a three-month initiative aimed at accelerating the development of decentralized AI video technologies and applications. The first cohort of eight startups—Flipguard, Katana, Newcoin, Operator, Origin Støries, Refraction, Supermodel, and StreamEth—was already selected by the Livepeer tech team for their dedication to open-source and decentralized technology, their focus on developing agile, user-centric products, and their strong interest in utilizing the Livepeer network for AI inference tasks.

Startups will concentrate on incorporating generative AI features into their applications, including text-to-image, image-to-image, image-to-video, upscaling, and speech-to-text capabilities. Meanwhile, builders will have the option to use existing pipelines or develop and deploy their own, collaborating closely with the Livepeer AI engineering team.

Livepeer: What Is It?

It is a decentralized video infrastructure network designed for both live and on-demand streaming. It offers a distributed marketplace where users can access video services such as transcoding or streaming integrations for applications.

Infrastructure providers can contribute computing resources to the network and handle video streaming requests from individual users or developers for a fee. Originally launched on Ethereum, Livepeer has since been redeployed to Arbitrum.

It has incorporated AI Video Compute capabilities–AI Subnet–by utilizing its extensive GPU network. This Subnet challenges the centralized control of traditional compute providers by leveraging the thousands of GPUs available on its network. This approach reduces costs and facilitates on-demand AI video generation.

