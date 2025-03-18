Lisk Rolls Out Eligibility Checker Ahead Of Season 1 Airdrop

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Lisk has launched the eligibility checker, allowing users to verify their airdrop allocations for the first season, which is set to occur this week.

Ethereum Layer 2 network, Lisk has announced plans for an airdrop and has made an eligibility checker available, allowing users to verify their allocations for the first season, which is set to occur this week.

The first season concluded in February. This campaign was designed to offer builders and creators the opportunity to explore all that Lisk provides while earning rewards in LSK tokens. Over 48 million transactions were processed during the campaign. In addition to heightened user engagement, on-chain activity saw growth. The number of verified smart contracts deployed on Lisk rose to 17,803, highlighting the growing adoption of the network for practical, real-world applications. Additionally, as a result of user on-chain activities, the Total Value Locked (TVL) reached a cumulative total of 200 million USD.

In order to ensure fairness and prevent abuse during the distribution process, Lisk employs various safeguards. These include soft identity checks to verify legitimate participants, Sybil-resistant tasks that require meaningful interaction to complete, and manual data analysis to detect and remove any suspicious activity prior to final payouts. Additionally, Lisk has partnered with Nomis, a Web3 reputation protocol, to enhance its anti-Sybil measures.

As a token of appreciation, Lisk will be selecting 10 deserving participants to receive a special surprise reward. The team also expresses gratitude to all holders of Lisk of Life non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for their patience and ongoing support. The winners of the surprise drop will be announced just before the start of Season 2, on March 24th.

🚨Airdrop Announcement🚨

Payments coming this week😎



In the meantime, we’ve set up an eligibility checker.



Check if you're eligible for season 1 LSK rewards 👇https://t.co/Gh134dK1pp…



Reminder, you can find details on our anti-sybil criteria here 👇https://t.co/sLbI8HFSYh… pic.twitter.com/lDgqtcIS5j — Lisk (@LiskHQ) March 17, 2025

What Is The LISK Token?

LSK is the native cryptocurrency of the Lisk platform, and it serves multiple key roles within the network. Its main functions include: facilitating transaction processing, enabling voting and delegation, serving as a reward mechanism, supporting the building and deployment of decentralized applications (dApps), and enabling interoperability and cross-chain communication.

As a holder of LSK tokens, a user has the opportunity to play an important role in shaping the Lisk ecosystem’s future. This involvement can include participating in on-chain governance via the Lisk DAO, earning rewards through staking, paying transaction fees on the Lisk network, and exploring decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities.

Lisk offers a cost-effective, fast, and scalable Layer 2 network built on the Optimism framework, with security provided by Ethereum. Using the MIT-licensed OP Stack and partnering with Gelato as a Relayers-as-a-Service (RaaS) provider, Lisk helps scale Ethereum to a level that supports blockchain infrastructure for broader, mass adoption.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson