Liquidity 2026 Brings Global Institutional Leaders Together To Explore Market Convergence, Tokenization, And Trading Infrastructure

In Brief Global institutional prime broker LTP will host its flagship Liquidity 2026 summit in Hong Kong on February 9, bringing together institutional participants to discuss multi-asset markets, digital asset integration, and evolving market infrastructure.

Global institutional prime broker LTP announced that with just over a week remaining, LTP Hong Kong is preparing to host its flagship institutional summit, Liquidity 2026, on February 9th at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong.

The event is expected to gather institutional participants from hedge funds, market makers, high-frequency trading firms, family offices, asset managers, exchanges, custodians, banks, and technology providers for a full day of networking, panel discussions, and knowledge sharing.

Attendees will examine developments in multi-asset markets and the ongoing integration of traditional finance with digital assets, tokenization, and multi-asset market infrastructure.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the Liquidity Summit has established itself as a leading platform for dialogue between traditional and digital financial markets, promoting institutional adoption and infrastructure innovation while supporting the evolution of a more open and efficient global liquidity network.

Liquidity 2026 Summit To Focus On Institutionalization Of Digital Assets And Multi-Asset Market Infrastructure

This year’s agenda emphasizes the institutionalization of the digital asset ecosystem, addressing topics such as trade execution, clearing and custody, risk management, and capital efficiency—critical areas for global institutions navigating multi-asset markets.

Discussions are set to explore emerging opportunities in multi-asset trading, market convergence, interoperable clearing and custody, institutional capital flows, and frameworks for bridging, pricing, and managing liquidity risk. Panels will also cover the tokenization of collateral, including staked assets, real-world assets, stablecoins, and tokenized credit, alongside reflections on the digital asset market’s evolution following periods of heightened volatility.

Liquidity 2026 has secured support from major industry stakeholders, with silver sponsors including Bitstamp by Robinhood, AWS, SGX, Kraken, Ceffu, and Fireblocks, reflecting strong institutional interest in trading, custody, cloud infrastructure, and market services.

Bronze sponsors, such as BitMEX, Anchorage, Komainu, ABEX, Gold-i, Pyth Network, Talos, Avelacom, Elwood, Equinix, Sundial, Keyblock, and A-Field Tech, contribute expertise in execution, connectivity, custody, risk management, and institutional trading technology.

The summit also receives backing from strategic partners including CME Group, HKSI, InvestHK, CFA Institute, AIMA, and the FinTech Association of Hong Kong, as well as ecosystem partners such as EDX, Alibaba Cloud, Arctic, ClearToken, Certik, and AlfaR.

The summit is designed to provide a forum for meaningful engagement among institutional participants, offering insights into structural shifts in global markets and fostering in-depth discussions on trading infrastructure, capital allocation, and risk management in the evolving multi-asset and digital market landscape.

