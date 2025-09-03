Linea Announces September 10 TGE For LINEA With Ecosystem-Centric Allocation

In Brief Linea will launch its token generation event on September 10, distributing LINEA tokens primarily to the ecosystem with fully unlocked airdrops and a focus on sustainable, long-term Ethereum growth.

Linea, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, announced that it will host the token generation event for the LINEA token on September 10th. According to the announcement, LINEA mirrors Ethereum’s genesis allocation, with 85% dedicated to the ecosystem, 10% allocated to early users and builders (fully unlocked), and 75% reserved for what is described as the largest ecosystem fund in cryptocurrency history, including 4% set aside for a community drop to liquidity providers. No allocations are reserved for the team or venture capital, emphasizing long-term, sustainable ecosystem growth.

The Linea Consortium oversees the ecosystem fund, with members including ConsenSys, Eigen Labs, ENS Domains, SharpLink Gaming, and Status. Airdrop eligibility is determined by actual usage through the LXP and LXP-L campaigns, requiring a minimum of 2,000 LXP across seven tiers or 15,000 LXP-L for linear distribution. Additional boosts are applied for early adoption, consistent activity, and use of MetaMask products.

The claim window opens on September 10th and runs until December 9th, a period of 90 days. All airdropped tokens will be fully unlocked without vesting, and claims must be made from the wallet holding the respective LXP or LXP-L balance. Unclaimed tokens will return to the ecosystem fund after December 9th.

According to Lines, the token is positioned as “silver” to Ethereum’s “gold,” aiming to reinforce Ethereum through native yield on bridged assets, a dual burn mechanism for ETH and LINEA, value flowing back to Layer 1, and sustainable funding for open-source software. The platform emphasizes that scaling and strengthening Ethereum are inseparable goals and seeks to enable the Ethereum community to bridge into traditional finance, fostering a stronger global economy. Users can now verify their eligibility ahead of the September 10th claim window.

Linea Unveils LINEA Tokenomics, Incentivizing Usage And Fund Builders

Linea is an Ethereum Layer 2 solution designed with the primary goal of strengthening Ethereum. Beyond scaling, it reinforces Ethereum’s value, supports its developer ecosystem, and underpins its long-term economic model. With an architecture that maintains Ethereum-equivalent neutrality and a token design that directs value back to ETH and public goods, Linea provides an ecosystem-focused Layer 2 funding structure reminiscent of Ethereum’s original launch. This overview introduces the LINEA token as an economic coordination instrument intended to reward actual usage, incentivize aligned applications and builders, and support the long-term development of Ethereum.

LINEA is not a gas token, as ETH remains the currency for transaction fees. The protocol currently operates without a DAO, and LINEA does not confer on-chain governance rights. No tokens have been allocated or sold to employees or investors, although ConsenSys Software will retain 15% of the supply subject to a five-year unlock schedule. Instead, a portion of net ETH revenue—defined as Layer 2 fees after Layer 1 costs—is used to purchase and burn LINEA. The token is designed to fund builders, users, liquidity providers, and Ethereum public goods, and is earned through participation in network growth rather than capital contributions.

The total LINEA supply is 72,009,990,000 tokens, approximately 1,000 times Ethereum’s initial circulating supply. Its allocation mirrors Ethereum’s genesis distribution to ensure long-term ecosystem alignment: 85% is dedicated to ecosystem use, with 9% assigned to early users as a fully unlocked airdrop at the token generation event, and 75% reserved for the Ecosystem Fund, currently the largest such fund in the space. The remaining 15% is allocated to the ConsenSys treasury. At the token generation event, roughly 22% of the total supply (15.8 billion LINEA) will be circulating, encompassing early contributor airdrops, ecosystem activation programs, and liquidity provisioning, while all other allocations remain locked or vest over time.

