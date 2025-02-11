Lido V3: Ushering In The Era Of Ethereum Staking Infrastructure

In Brief Lido has launched Lido V3, transforming Ethereum staking, and introduced stVaults—a modular infrastructure designed to support institutional adoption, advanced staking strategies, and deeper integration with DeFi.

Liquid staking protocol on Ethereum, Lido announced the launch of Lido V3, ushering in a new phase for Ethereum staking. At the heart of this upgrade are stVaults, which introduce a modular infrastructure designed to serve institutional adoption, advanced staking strategies, and deeper integration with decentralized finance (DeFi). This evolution positions Lido V3 as the backbone of Ethereum staking infrastructure, providing enhanced flexibility and decentralization within the ecosystem.

“Lido V3 is a major leap forward for Ethereum staking,” said Konstantin Lomashuk, founding contributor of the Lido protocol, in a written statement. “With stVaults, the protocol expands into Ethereum Staking Infrastructure, offering a flexible foundation for the next phase of staking while upholding the security and decentralization the Lido protocol is known for,” he added.

At the heart of Lido V3 are stVaults—modular smart contracts created to address the diverse and changing needs of Ethereum participants. Since its pivotal role in Ethereum staking beginning in 2020, the Lido protocol has continued to evolve, introducing these new features to better meet the demands of a quickly expanding and increasingly diverse ecosystem.

Lido Unveils stVaults As Part Of Lido V3, Enabling Tailored Approach To Staking

As part of Lido V3, stVaults introduce a new modular building block that allows for staking setups customized to meet specific needs. This added layer of flexibility works in tandem with the Lido Core Protocol, utilizing its liquidity and security while offering tailored validator configurations, adjustable fee structures, and optimized risk-reward profiles.

The launch of Lido V3 aligns with the growing institutional interest in Ethereum staking, driven by the rise of staking-related financial products like exchange-traded funds (ETFs). stVaults provide the modular infrastructure necessary to support institutional requirements, including customizable validator setups and enhanced operational control.

Key applications include personalized setups that cater to both internal and external compliance requirements while offering greater control over operations, such as validator customization and refined deposit/withdrawal processes. Additionally, bespoke staking products enable Node Operators to attract institutional and high-volume stakers, helping diversify their revenue streams and impacting their total value locked (TVL). Furthermore, stVaults simplify the creation of new use cases leveraging stETH’s universal collateral properties, ensuring seamless integration with the broader DeFi ecosystem.

Lido V3: Enhancing Ethereum’s Decentralization

With stVaults in Lido V3, an open staking marketplace is created, further decentralizing Ethereum’s validator network. By facilitating personalized staking setups, stVaults help ensure ETH remains bonded during staking, which contributes to maintaining both security and liquidity. This is accomplished through the Reserve Ratio (RR) mechanism, which requires a portion of the staked ETH to be bonded as collateral when minting stETH, acting as an incentive for more decentralized stVaults setups.

Lido V3 streamlines staking participation by offering flexible staking configurations while maintaining liquidity through the fungibility layer of stETH with in-protocol redemptions and overcollateralization. The modular architecture of stVaults promotes broader staking involvement, enhancing validator diversity and encouraging decentralized participation, which in turn strengthens Ethereum’s resilience.

The overarching design of the Lido Core Protocol was developed with the goal of preventing all stETH holders from being exposed to restaking risks. stVaults, however, are compatible with an opt-in model for shared security. This approach allows participants to adopt tailored strategies and explore emerging restaking trends without imposing shared risks across the entire ecosystem.

Should the design and roadmap for Lido V3 receive positive sentiment from the Lido DAO, the rollout will proceed in three stages. The first stage is the Early Adopter Program, enabling early users to create initial staking vaults that will smoothly transition into full stVault functionality upon the mainnet launch. The second stage is the testnet phase, during which comprehensive testing and integration with partners will ensure readiness for the mainnet. Finally, in the mainnet launch stage, core features such as customized institutional setups, advanced staking strategies, and configurable shared security will be fully activated.

