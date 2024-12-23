Lido Introduces Ethereum SDK To Help Developers Integrate Staking Functionality Into Off-Chain Apps

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Lido has released its software development kit designed to seamlessly integrate Lido’s staking functionality into off-chain applications.

Liquid staking protocol on Ethereum, Lido announced the release of the Lido Ethereum software development kit (SDK), a TypeScript library designed to seamlessly integrate Lido’s staking functionality into off-chain applications.

The Lido Ethereum SDK is a production-ready toolkit intended for building off-chain integrations, such as widgets and wallets, with the Lido on Ethereum protocol. It includes a collection of tools, pre-built methods, and comprehensive documentation to assist developers in incorporating Lido staking functionality into their projects. The SDK serves as the foundation for the Lido staking widget interface, which is actively used by thousands of stakers on a daily basis.

This new tool is aimed at developers and decentralized application (dApp) creators who wish to integrate staking seamlessly into their applications, as well as projects developing decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols that require dependable staking infrastructure. It is particularly useful for those exploring Ethereum liquid staking solutions, helping users save time and effort when working with Ethereum.

Key features of the Lido Ethereum SDK include staking functions that allow users to stake ETH, manage staked tokens, and track accrued rewards. It also simplifies the unstaking process with wrap/unwrap functions. The protocol stats function enables the tracking of key events and statistics, and multichain support ensures users can seamlessly wrap/unwrap on the Optimism Mainnet, with support for additional networks expected in the future.

Introducing the Lido Ethereum SDK – a TypeScript library to seamlessly integrate Lido’s staking functionality into your off-chain apps.



Let’s explore what it offers for developers 👇 pic.twitter.com/HH0T8JnA1y — Lido (@LidoFinance) December 23, 2024

New SDK To Enable Lido Functionality For Direct Integration Into Projects

Lido is a liquid staking solution designed for Ethereum and Polygon, offering products such as liquid staking derivative token contracts and supporting smart contract infrastructure to facilitate native token staking services.

Through Lido‘s smart contracts, users can stake assets on Ethereum and receive the corresponding liquid staking derivative tokens. These tokens are then used by the protocol to operate validators on the underlying network, which helps increase participation in each network’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Lido’s staking solutions are primarily aimed at users who cannot run their own validators due to economic or technical constraints.

As one of the leading liquid staking solutions on Ethereum, Lido is trusted by a large number of users and projects. The SDK provides developers with the necessary tools to integrate this functionality into their projects, whether for building DeFi integrations, dashboards, or new staking products.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson