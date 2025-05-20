en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
May 20, 2025

Lido Introduces Auxiliary Proposer Mechanisms To Enhance Ethereum Block Proposals

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 20, 2025 at 3:14 am Updated: May 20, 2025 at 3:14 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 20, 2025 at 3:14 am

In Brief

Lido introduced the APM framework to support the secure evaluation and potential integration of emerging tools related to block construction within the Ethereum network.

Lido Introduces Auxiliary Proposer Mechanisms To Enhance Ethereum Block Proposals

Liquid staking protocol on Ethereum, Lido introduced Auxiliary Proposer Mechanisms (APMs), a framework designed to support the secure evaluation and potential integration of emerging tools related to block construction within the Ethereum network. These mechanisms align with ongoing developments in Ethereum’s infrastructure, particularly concerning how blocks are proposed and transactions are confirmed.

APMs represent a systematic method for assessing innovations such as the separation of block proposing and building roles (PBS), the use of preconfirmations to provide faster transaction assurance, and the development of advanced block markets that influence how block rewards are optimized. Through this framework, Lido aims to ensure that any improvements adopted serve the interests of Node Operators and stakers by enhancing efficiency and profitability while minimizing risk exposure.

The APM framework consists of three main elements that work together to support experimentation with new block creation methods on Ethereum. The first element, referred to as mechanisms, represents broad conceptual innovations such as proposer-builder separation or preconfirmations. The second element includes protocols, which are the detailed technical implementations of those concepts, such as MEV-Boost or Bolt. The third component involves sidecars, which are supporting software tools that enable or enhance the functionality of these protocols, including examples like MEV-Boost and Commit-Boost. This modular design provides adaptability, allowing various tools to be mixed and evaluated in different combinations without interfering with Ethereum’s underlying protocol.

For safety and reliability reasons, the rollout of APMs follows a defined multi-stage process. The initial phase focuses on preparation, where each APM must present comprehensive documentation, include a way to monitor performance, outline a system for distributing rewards, and, where feasible, undergo independent security assessments. In the next phase, a proposal known as PERCH is submitted to gauge interest from Node Operators, preferably after initial testing has been conducted outside Lido’s infrastructure. 

Once community interest is established, the APM enters a testnet phase lasting a minimum of one month. During this period, it must involve an adequate number of validator keys and meet predetermined benchmarks for success. Following the test phase, a thorough security review is conducted by the community and Node Operators to identify potential vulnerabilities and determine appropriate mitigation strategies. If the mechanism meets all safety and performance criteria, the APM Committee may approve a phased rollout, beginning with Node Operators who choose to participate.

Lido Outlines Proposal To Update Block Proposer Rewards Policy, Invites Feedback On APM Framework

In order to support fair participation and maintain transparency, a proposal is being developed to update the Block Proposer Rewards Policy. This adjustment is intended to ensure that Node Operators who adopt APMs do so in a way that aligns with the interests of stakers, operators, and the broader protocol.

As the process of block production on Ethereum continues to evolve, this framework aims to equip the protocol with the necessary tools to adapt effectively. It is designed to enhance operational efficiency and unlock additional value, while maintaining core principles such as decentralization and security. The development and evaluation of these mechanisms are not limited to internal decision-making. Input is being welcomed from Node Operators, researchers, and community participants to shape the approach collaboratively.

Lido operates as a liquid staking platform supporting Ethereum and Polygon. It provides liquid staking derivatives and the underlying smart contract infrastructure that allows users to stake tokens while maintaining liquidity.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Therapy Without A Therapist: 10 ChatGPT Prompts That Actually Work

by Alisa Davidson
May 20, 2025

Space And Time Integrates Blockchain Data Into Microsoft Fabric, Including Bitcoin, Sui, And Ethereum

by Alisa Davidson
May 20, 2025

Binance Pay Integrates With Pix, Enabling Instant Payments In Brazilian Reais Using Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
May 20, 2025

Kadena Announces $50M Grant Program To Support Chainweb EVM, AI, And Tokenization Initiatives

by Alisa Davidson
May 20, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Therapy Without A Therapist: 10 ChatGPT Prompts That Actually Work

by Alisa Davidson
May 20, 2025

Space And Time Integrates Blockchain Data Into Microsoft Fabric, Including Bitcoin, Sui, And Ethereum

by Alisa Davidson
May 20, 2025

Kadena Announces $50M Grant Program To Support Chainweb EVM, AI, And Tokenization Initiatives

by Alisa Davidson
May 20, 2025

Binance Pay Integrates With Pix, Enabling Instant Payments In Brazilian Reais Using Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
May 20, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Therapy Without A Therapist: 10 ChatGPT Prompts That Actually Work
News Report Technology
Therapy Without A Therapist: 10 ChatGPT Prompts That Actually Work
by Alisa Davidson
May 20, 2025
Space And Time Integrates Blockchain Data Into Microsoft Fabric, Including Bitcoin, Sui, And Ethereum
News Report Technology
Space And Time Integrates Blockchain Data Into Microsoft Fabric, Including Bitcoin, Sui, And Ethereum
by Alisa Davidson
May 20, 2025
Binance Pay Integrates With Pix, Enabling Instant Payments In Brazilian Reais Using Crypto
News Report Technology
Binance Pay Integrates With Pix, Enabling Instant Payments In Brazilian Reais Using Crypto
by Alisa Davidson
May 20, 2025
Kadena Announces $50M Grant Program To Support Chainweb EVM, AI, And Tokenization Initiatives
News Report Technology
Kadena Announces $50M Grant Program To Support Chainweb EVM, AI, And Tokenization Initiatives
by Alisa Davidson
May 20, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.