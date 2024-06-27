Lenovo Releases Daystar Platform For Metaverse Building Powered By AIGC Technology

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Lenovo released its new software platform, Lenovo Daystar–a metaverse based on Artificial Intelligence Generated Content technology.

Technology company Lenovo announced the release of its new software platform, Lenovo Daystar, developed by the Lenovo Research Institute’s Shanghai branch. The platform is a metaverse based on Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) technology.

It enables fast, low-code, drag-and-drop metaverse building and offers end-to-end solution delivery through integration with self-developed equipment, including Lenovo Daystar XR glasses, robots, and smart cameras. The platform supports a range of functions, such as robot deployment simulation, XR content coordination, AI detection, and digital twins.

Providing a user-friendly interface allows individuals to create complex virtual environments and interact with physical devices.

Fueled by AIGC technology, it achieves cost-effective, high-quality 3D reconstruction, enabling rapid production of digital twins. This technology digitizes physical environments quickly and uses multi-source heterogeneous data to facilitate unified operations across various devices and application scenarios.

Furthermore, Daystar World introduces the concept of building scenarios in virtual space. This approach requires only a set of low-code building tools, enabling complex business processes to be implemented through simple operations, thereby lowering the barrier for enterprises to utilize the platform. Users can facilitate processes tailored to the needs of their businesses through an intuitive interface and straightforward operations, enhancing work efficiency and accuracy. Additionally, the platform offers scenario packages for various industries, such as education, manufacturing, and more, which include industry models to minimize the need for extensive modeling.

Combining the strengths of Lenovo’s hardware, the Daystar World supports integration with smart devices to facilitate coordinated deployment between the physical and virtual worlds. Virtual tasks can be directly transmitted to real devices for execution and displayed as digital twins, enhancing the virtual-real interaction experience. This allows companies to simulate and test in the virtual environment, ensuring optimal results during actual deployment and improving the safety and accuracy of operations.

Currently, the platform has secured numerous prominent clients including State Grid Corporation of China, Geely, Shanghai Natural History Museum, and China Southern Power Grid, among others.

Lenovo Doubles Down On AI: the Company Plans To Integrate Tianxi AI LLM Into Consumer Devices

While continuing to expand its non-PC business sectors, the company is also actively exploring opportunities in AI.

Recently, Lenovo announced its plans to intensify its focus on AI with a new strategy to integrate various devices with a single AI large language model (LLM). The company aims to embed its self-developed Tianxi AI LLM into a range of devices, including AI PCs, AI smartphones, AI tablets, and various AI-powered Internet of Things equipment. This strategy aims to offer users a unified experience of having a “personal AI assistant” across different scenarios in work, study, and everyday life.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson