Ledger Live Integrates Transak Off-Ramp To Offer Enhanced Options For Secure Crypto Sales

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Ledger expands its capabilities with the Transak Off-Ramp in Ledger Live, offering more ‘Sell Crypto’ options to users in over 100 countries.

Web3 payments infrastructure provider Transak announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Ledger, a global leader in digital asset security solutions for individual and institutional users.

“Self-custody isn’t just about holding assets; it’s about having real freedom over them,” said Sami Start, CEO of Transak, in a written statement. “With Transak Off-Ramp, Ledger users now have a seamless way to convert their crypto into fiat directly within Ledger Live,” he added.

After the earlier integration of Transak’s on-ramp feature into Ledger Live, the platform has now extended support to include Transak’s off-ramp service across both the desktop and mobile versions of Ledger Live. This allows users to convert their digital assets into fiat currency directly within the Ledger environment. The addition of this functionality gives users more autonomy in managing their holdings by enabling crypto-to-fiat conversion for assets such as BTC, ETH, and USDC, without the need for centralized exchanges (CEXs) or third-party intermediaries. Enhancing security further, Ledger’s Clear Signing technology ensures that users can clearly review and confirm transaction details before approval, minimizing exposure to potential threats.

How Transak’s Off-Ramp Integration Strengthens Ledger Live’s Services

The integration of Transak’s Off-Ramp service strengthens Ledger Live’s existing ‘Sell’ feature by streamlining the process of converting cryptocurrencies into local currencies through bank transfers and other available payout methods. This update allows users to compare and access competitive offers while supporting a broad range of digital assets. With availability in over 100 countries, the integration gives Ledger users flexibility to choose conversion options that best match their geographic location and personal preferences.

The service also reinforces user autonomy by enabling off-ramping without depending on CEXs. Transak’s infrastructure maintains adherence to regulatory standards, ensuring Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance while safeguarding user information throughout the transaction process.

Transak’s Multi-Level KYC framework enhances the off-ramping process for Ledger users. If a Ledger user has already completed the KYC process on any of Transak’s partner platforms, there is no need to repeat the verification as the KYC details are already shared with Transak. This eliminates the need for repetitive verification while ensuring strict adherence to regulatory requirements.

The Multi-Level KYC system provides a seamless, tiered verification process, allowing users to access higher transaction limits without facing unnecessary obstacles.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson