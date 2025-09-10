Leading Banks Join Canton Network, Signaling Growing Institutional Commitment To DeFi

In Brief BNP Paribas and HSBC have joined the Canton Foundation, marking a key step in strengthening institutional collaboration and advancing the Canton Network’s decentralized infrastructure for global capital markets.

Organization focused on advancing the development and expansion of the Global Synchronizer within the Canton Network, the Canton Foundation announced that BNP Paribas and HSBC have joined as new members. This follows recent additions including Goldman Sachs, Hong Kong FMI Services Limited (HKFMI), and Moody’s Ratings in March, underscoring increasing institutional confidence and the strategic relevance of the Canton Network in the evolution of global financial infrastructure.

The inclusion of these members reflects the financial sector’s broader commitment to adopting decentralized technologies that emphasize data privacy, operational control, and scalable interoperability.

As tokenized finance continues to grow, the participation of BNP Paribas and HSBC represents a significant milestone in the Canton Network’s ongoing efforts to synchronize global capital markets.

Melvis Langyintuo, executive director of the Canton Foundation, expressed excitement at welcoming BNP Paribas and HSBC to the Foundation, stating that their involvement would strengthen the governance and strategic direction of the Canton Network while supporting the establishment of an open, neutral, and reliable blockchain foundation for regulated markets.

Joining the Canton Foundation reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to digital transformation and the adoption of distributed ledger technology to meet evolving client needs, emphasised Hubert de Lambilly, Head of Global Markets Continental Europe, Middle East, and Africa at BNP Paribas. He added that participating in the initiative provides a valuable opportunity to collaborate with key industry players and advance the long-term role of blockchain technologies in regulated finance.

Meanwhile, John O’Neill, Group Head of Digital Assets & Currencies at HSBC, highlighted that driving liquidity in digital asset markets requires ecosystems with strong connectivity and market access, noting that joining the Canton Foundation would enable HSBC to contribute to the development of infrastructure capable of supporting complex, multi-asset transactions with trust and transparency.

The Global Synchronizer: Core Infrastructure For Coordinating Digital Assets Across Permissioned Blockchains In Canton Network

The Global Synchronizer serves as essential infrastructure for coordinating digital assets across permissioned blockchains within the Canton Network. Oversight is provided by a community of industry stakeholders, including fintechs, service providers, and major global banks, with the Canton Foundation ensuring decentralized and neutral governance of this key system.

BNP Paribas and HSBC join a growing membership of more than 30 institutions, such as Broadridge, Tradeweb, and Digital Asset, along with recent additions including Goldman Sachs, HKFMI, and Moody’s Ratings. Collectively, these organizations are contributing to the development of a decentralized ecosystem that supports real-world financial applications while maintaining rigorous regulatory and operational standards.

