Layer3 Prepares For Expansion To Solana This October

In Brief Layer3 plans to expand to the Solana, introducing optional token migration for users, along with enhancements to user experience.

Distribution and identity protocol, Layer3 announced its intention to expand to the Solana blockchain in October. This expansion will include optional token migration for users, along with enhancements to user experience (UX).

Solana is designed to scale effectively, allowing blockchain applications to accommodate millions of users. The network not only meets current scalability requirements but is also being constantly optimized to enhance user experience.

The project aims to provide continuous engagement for all Solana users while offering the best UX within the ecosystem. Additionally, it seeks to establish a consumer distribution layer for all Solana protocols and enable Solana teams and users to utilize the L3 token.

Furthermore, Layer3 on Solana will operate as a distinct platform with a new design and leaderboard, supported by a unified cross-chain user network and powered by L3, which will soon be accessible on Solana through the Wormhole network.

Layer3 To Enhance User Engagement And Transaction Volume On Solana

Layer3 functions as a distribution and identity protocol focused on the $1 trillion “attention” market. The platform’s objective is to create a marketplace for attention by utilizing a comprehensive identity and rewards infrastructure. It offers an omnichain identity and earning solution that seamlessly integrates with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Solana, and Cosmos networks.

According to the project, the L3 token incorporates deflationary tokenomics, activity-based rewards, and utility-driven mechanisms alongside staking features to cultivate a self-sustaining ecosystem. This design ensures that the value of the token is closely tied to network growth and user engagement, allowing the most active participants to earn greater rewards over time.

Currently, Layer3 is operational on the EVM, with approximately 300,000 users each month engaging in exploration, earning, and trading activities. Moreover, its UX has driven 150 million transactions across ecosystems such as Uniswap, Base, and Linea. Now, the platform is expanding to Solana to achieve similar goals.

