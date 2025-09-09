en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business News Report Technology
September 09, 2025

KuCoin Pay Introduces On-Chain Payment Solution For Merchants And Consumers, Expanding Access To Crypto Payments

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 09, 2025 at 9:20 am Updated: September 09, 2025 at 9:20 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 09, 2025 at 9:20 am

In Brief

KuCoin Pay has launched an On-Chain Payment Solution enabling merchants and consumers to make direct, secure, and scalable crypto transactions with multi-chain support and turnkey integration for businesses.

KuCoin Pay Introduces On-Chain Payment Solution For Merchants And Consumers, Expanding Access To Crypto Payments

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin announced that its payment division, KuCoin Pay, has launched an On-Chain Payment Solution designed to facilitate direct cryptocurrency transactions on the blockchain. 

The framework allows merchants and consumers to complete wallet-to-wallet transfers without intermediaries, incorporating Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance mechanisms while maintaining the efficiency, security, and transparency of decentralized systems. 

Supported by KuCoin’s regulated ecosystem, the solution provides multi-chain compatibility and accepts assets such as BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC. Transactions settle instantly, with users paying only gas fees, while merchants gain access to a global customer base, along with integration tools such as application programming interfaces (APIs) and payout functions.

KuCoin Pay’s White-Label On-Chain Solution Empowers SMEs With Secure, Customizable Crypto Payments And Fraud Protection

The product is tailored for adoption by small and medium-sized businesses across both e-commerce and retail sectors. Its turnkey white-label model enables companies to deploy customized cryptocurrency payment solutions without building infrastructure from the ground up, preserving brand identity and reducing technical barriers. 

Merchants benefit from protection against chargebacks and fraud through irreversible transactions, while users enjoy streamlined checkout experiences and greater control over their assets. By expanding payment options and improving accessibility, the solution creates opportunities for innovative business models and positions merchants to engage with the growing Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

“The On-Chain Payment Solution marks a pivotal step in bridging cryptocurrency with everyday commerce. With its turnkey white-label capabilities, it enables merchants to integrate crypto payments seamlessly while preserving brand integrity,” said Kumiko Ho, Head of Payment Business at KuCoin, in a written statement. “By prioritizing direct, secure, and cost-effective transactions, we are not only strengthening trust and efficiency but also fostering responsible innovation to make crypto accessible to everyone,” she added.

KuCoin Pay introduces a merchant-focused payment framework that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrency for both digital and physical sales, supporting more than 50 assets such as KCS, USDT, USDC, and BTC while providing fast, secure, and globally accessible transactions.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Glassnode: Market Stabilizes Above Short-Term Holder Levels As Momentum And Profitability Improve Amid Cautious Sentiment

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025

Bitget Wallet And Aave Jointly Launch Stablecoin Earn Plus, A Long-term Flexible 10% Yield Product

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025

XION Integrates Apple’s 3B Devices On-Chain: A Major Step Toward Mass Blockchain Adoption

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025

OpenSea Unveils Mobile Trading App, Flagship Collection, And Expanded User Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Glassnode: Market Stabilizes Above Short-Term Holder Levels As Momentum And Profitability Improve Amid Cautious Sentiment

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025

Bitget Wallet And Aave Jointly Launch Stablecoin Earn Plus, A Long-term Flexible 10% Yield Product

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025

XION Integrates Apple’s 3B Devices On-Chain: A Major Step Toward Mass Blockchain Adoption

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025

OpenSea Unveils Mobile Trading App, Flagship Collection, And Expanded User Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Glassnode: Market Stabilizes Above Short-Term Holder Levels As Momentum And Profitability Improve Amid Cautious Sentiment
Markets News Report Technology
Glassnode: Market Stabilizes Above Short-Term Holder Levels As Momentum And Profitability Improve Amid Cautious Sentiment
by Alisa Davidson
September 9, 2025
Bitget Wallet And Aave Jointly Launch Stablecoin Earn Plus, A Long-term Flexible 10% Yield Product
News Report Technology
Bitget Wallet And Aave Jointly Launch Stablecoin Earn Plus, A Long-term Flexible 10% Yield Product
by Alisa Davidson
September 9, 2025
XION Integrates Apple’s 3B Devices On-Chain: A Major Step Toward Mass Blockchain Adoption
News Report Technology
XION Integrates Apple’s 3B Devices On-Chain: A Major Step Toward Mass Blockchain Adoption
by Alisa Davidson
September 9, 2025
OpenSea Unveils Mobile Trading App, Flagship Collection, And Expanded User Rewards
News Report Technology
OpenSea Unveils Mobile Trading App, Flagship Collection, And Expanded User Rewards
by Alisa Davidson
September 9, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.