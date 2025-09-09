KuCoin Pay Introduces On-Chain Payment Solution For Merchants And Consumers, Expanding Access To Crypto Payments

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief KuCoin Pay has launched an On-Chain Payment Solution enabling merchants and consumers to make direct, secure, and scalable crypto transactions with multi-chain support and turnkey integration for businesses.

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin announced that its payment division, KuCoin Pay, has launched an On-Chain Payment Solution designed to facilitate direct cryptocurrency transactions on the blockchain.

The framework allows merchants and consumers to complete wallet-to-wallet transfers without intermediaries, incorporating Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance mechanisms while maintaining the efficiency, security, and transparency of decentralized systems.

Supported by KuCoin’s regulated ecosystem, the solution provides multi-chain compatibility and accepts assets such as BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC. Transactions settle instantly, with users paying only gas fees, while merchants gain access to a global customer base, along with integration tools such as application programming interfaces (APIs) and payout functions.

KuCoin Pay’s White-Label On-Chain Solution Empowers SMEs With Secure, Customizable Crypto Payments And Fraud Protection

The product is tailored for adoption by small and medium-sized businesses across both e-commerce and retail sectors. Its turnkey white-label model enables companies to deploy customized cryptocurrency payment solutions without building infrastructure from the ground up, preserving brand identity and reducing technical barriers.

Merchants benefit from protection against chargebacks and fraud through irreversible transactions, while users enjoy streamlined checkout experiences and greater control over their assets. By expanding payment options and improving accessibility, the solution creates opportunities for innovative business models and positions merchants to engage with the growing Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

“The On-Chain Payment Solution marks a pivotal step in bridging cryptocurrency with everyday commerce. With its turnkey white-label capabilities, it enables merchants to integrate crypto payments seamlessly while preserving brand integrity,” said Kumiko Ho, Head of Payment Business at KuCoin, in a written statement. “By prioritizing direct, secure, and cost-effective transactions, we are not only strengthening trust and efficiency but also fostering responsible innovation to make crypto accessible to everyone,” she added.

KuCoin Pay introduces a merchant-focused payment framework that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrency for both digital and physical sales, supporting more than 50 assets such as KCS, USDT, USDC, and BTC while providing fast, secure, and globally accessible transactions.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson