KuCoin Spotlight Advances AI Gaming: Initiates AKEDO Token Sale With Early Access, Exclusive Benefits, And Principal Protection

In Brief KuCoin has launched its Spotlight token sale for AKEDO, a multi-agent AI gaming platform, offering early access, discounted tokens, and principal protection to support innovative Web3 projects.

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin announced the launch of its latest Spotlight token sale featuring AKEDO (AKE), reflecting the exchange’s focus on supporting innovative Web3 projects that intersect AI, gaming, and blockchain technology.

Established in 2024 and headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, AKEDO is a multi-agent AI platform designed to revolutionize Web3 gaming through autonomous content creation and collaborative AI functionality. By integrating AI agents directly into game engines, the platform allows users to develop studio-quality games in minutes using simple natural language prompts, eliminating the need for coding and operating faster and more cost-effectively than conventional large language models. Originally launched as a Telegram-based “tap-to-earn” game called Akedog, AKEDO has expanded into a comprehensive ecosystem that democratizes GameFi by combining user-generated content with on-chain ownership and cryptocurrency rewards, offering an experience likened to “TikTok meets Roblox” on the blockchain.

The platform supports multiple blockchains, including Solana, TON, BNB, Bera, and DuckChain, allowing users to earn assets such as DOGE, BNB, and USDT through its “PlayDrop” feature.

Early Access To AKE Token Sale Via KuCoin Spotlight Offers Discounts, Proportional Allocation, And Principal Protection

Through KuCoin Spotlight, users can gain early access to the AKE token sale, allowing investment in the project before it becomes publicly listed. Participants have the opportunity to purchase tokens at a discounted rate, with the Spotlight Fully Diluted Valuation set at 80% of the previous funding round, and an additional 10% discount available for KCS subscribers. The program ensures proportional allocation for all participants, even in cases of over-subscription, so everyone receives a portion of the sale. Additional safeguards are provided through a principal protection buyback, as outlined in the official announcement.

Spotlight is recognized for features such as an updated user interface, dual-cryptocurrency support, and staking benefits, continuing to support projects that drive innovation and provide value to users.

