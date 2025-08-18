en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
August 18, 2025

KuCoin Spotlight Advances AI Gaming: Initiates AKEDO Token Sale With Early Access, Exclusive Benefits, And Principal Protection

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 18, 2025 at 7:55 am Updated: August 18, 2025 at 6:42 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 18, 2025 at 7:55 am

In Brief

KuCoin has launched its Spotlight token sale for AKEDO, a multi-agent AI gaming platform, offering early access, discounted tokens, and principal protection to support innovative Web3 projects.

KuCoin Spotlight Advances AI Gaming: Initiates AKEDO Token Sale With Early Access, Exclusive Benefits, And Principal Protection

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin announced the launch of its latest Spotlight token sale featuring AKEDO (AKE), reflecting the exchange’s focus on supporting innovative Web3 projects that intersect AI, gaming, and blockchain technology. 

Established in 2024 and headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, AKEDO is a multi-agent AI platform designed to revolutionize Web3 gaming through autonomous content creation and collaborative AI functionality. By integrating AI agents directly into game engines, the platform allows users to develop studio-quality games in minutes using simple natural language prompts, eliminating the need for coding and operating faster and more cost-effectively than conventional large language models. Originally launched as a Telegram-based “tap-to-earn” game called Akedog, AKEDO has expanded into a comprehensive ecosystem that democratizes GameFi by combining user-generated content with on-chain ownership and cryptocurrency rewards, offering an experience likened to “TikTok meets Roblox” on the blockchain. 

The platform supports multiple blockchains, including Solana, TON, BNB, Bera, and DuckChain, allowing users to earn assets such as DOGE, BNB, and USDT through its “PlayDrop” feature.

Early Access To AKE Token Sale Via KuCoin Spotlight Offers Discounts, Proportional Allocation, And Principal Protection

Through KuCoin Spotlight, users can gain early access to the AKE token sale, allowing investment in the project before it becomes publicly listed. Participants have the opportunity to purchase tokens at a discounted rate, with the Spotlight Fully Diluted Valuation set at 80% of the previous funding round, and an additional 10% discount available for KCS subscribers. The program ensures proportional allocation for all participants, even in cases of over-subscription, so everyone receives a portion of the sale. Additional safeguards are provided through a principal protection buyback, as outlined in the official announcement. 

Spotlight is recognized for features such as an updated user interface, dual-cryptocurrency support, and staking benefits, continuing to support projects that drive innovation and provide value to users.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

The Top 10 Ecosystems Accelerating Innovation In Decentralized Web3 AI

by Alisa Davidson
August 18, 2025

DePIN Expo 2025 Secures Strategic Support From peaq To Showcase AI-Integrated, Community-Operated Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
August 18, 2025

Bitget Copy Trading Followers Surge To 1.1M, Adding Over 100,000 Users In July Report Highlights

by Alisa Davidson
August 18, 2025

DePIN Expo 2025 Partners With Hyra Network To Highlight Zero-Knowledge AI In Global Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
August 18, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

The Top 10 Ecosystems Accelerating Innovation In Decentralized Web3 AI

by Alisa Davidson
August 18, 2025

DePIN Expo 2025 Secures Strategic Support From peaq To Showcase AI-Integrated, Community-Operated Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
August 18, 2025

Bitget Copy Trading Followers Surge To 1.1M, Adding Over 100,000 Users In July Report Highlights

by Alisa Davidson
August 18, 2025

DePIN Expo 2025 Partners With Hyra Network To Highlight Zero-Knowledge AI In Global Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
August 18, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
The Top 10 Ecosystems Accelerating Innovation In Decentralized Web3 AI
News Report Technology
The Top 10 Ecosystems Accelerating Innovation In Decentralized Web3 AI
by Alisa Davidson
August 18, 2025
DePIN Expo 2025 Secures Strategic Support From peaq To Showcase AI-Integrated, Community-Operated Infrastructure
News Report Technology
DePIN Expo 2025 Secures Strategic Support From peaq To Showcase AI-Integrated, Community-Operated Infrastructure
by Alisa Davidson
August 18, 2025
Bitget Copy Trading Followers Surge To 1.1M, Adding Over 100,000 Users In July Report Highlights
Business News Report Technology
Bitget Copy Trading Followers Surge To 1.1M, Adding Over 100,000 Users In July Report Highlights
by Alisa Davidson
August 18, 2025
DePIN Expo 2025 Partners With Hyra Network To Highlight Zero-Knowledge AI In Global Infrastructure
News Report Technology
DePIN Expo 2025 Partners With Hyra Network To Highlight Zero-Knowledge AI In Global Infrastructure
by Alisa Davidson
August 18, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.