KuCoin Pay And Cryptorefills Partner To Unlock Global Travel With Crypto

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief KuCoin Pay has partnered with Cryptorefills to enable over 41 million users to spend more than 50 cryptocurrencies on global travel and everyday digital services directly through the KuCoin App or Cryptorefills platform.

Payment service arm of the global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, KuCoin Pay, has entered into a strategic partnership with Cryptorefills, a platform specializing in crypto-based travel and lifestyle services.

Operating in more than 180 countries, Cryptorefills allows users to utilize cryptocurrency for a range of daily needs, including mobile top-ups, digital gift card purchases, and international travel arrangements.

Through this collaboration, users of KuCoin—currently numbering over 41 million—can use their digital assets for practical, real-world transactions either through the KuCoin App or directly on the Cryptorefills platform.

“Travel is a natural fit for cryptocurrency—both are borderless by design. This partnership bridges the gap between crypto ownership and daily spending,” said Nicholas Kunz, Business Development Manager at KuCoin, in a written statement. “We believe this collaboration will also help bring cryptocurrency into everyday use across more countries, accelerating mainstream adoption around the world,” he added.

KuCoin Pay To Enable Real-World Spending With Over 50 Crypto Assets With New Integration

Through this integration, the complete range of Cryptorefills’ services has been made available within the KuCoin App, enabling transactions in over 50 cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and KuCoin Token. Simultaneously, KuCoin Pay has been introduced as a payment option on the Cryptorefills platform.

Users can now utilize the KuCoin App or visit Cryptorefills.com to book airline tickets with more than 300 carriers, make hotel reservations at over one million properties, purchase thousands of digital gift cards from international brands, recharge mobile credit across upwards of 140 telecom networks, and access eSIM-related offerings.

The collaboration is part of KuCoin’s broader effort to expand the practical use of digital currencies by enhancing its cryptocurrency payment infrastructure, which includes QR-based checkouts, in-app service integration, and strategic relationships with merchants, reinforcing KuCoin Pay‘s role in the evolving Web3 and decentralized finance landscape.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson