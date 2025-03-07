KuCoin Kicks Off KCS Loyalty Level Program To Redefine Ecosystem And Unlock New Privileges

In Brief KuCoin has introduced the KCS Loyalty Level Program, aimed at increasing the value for current and new KCS holders.

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin announced that it has introduced the KCS Loyalty Level Program, aimed at increasing the value for both current and new KCS holders. This new program features a tiered system that rewards users according to the amount of KCS they stake, offering premium benefits to enhance their trading experience.

“This new loyalty program underscores our commitment to enhancing user benefits and solidifying the market value of our platform coin,” said Alicia Kao, the Managing Director of KuCoin, in a written statement. “We’re dedicated to providing our users with more ways to benefit from being part of the KuCoin ecosystem, and this loyalty program is poised to transform how our users engage with our platform,” she added.

The KCS Loyalty Level Program offers four different tiers: Explorer, Navigator, Voyager, and Pioneer. Users can unlock the Explorer level by staking a minimum of 1 KCS, with each higher tier providing increasingly valuable benefits for users who demonstrate more engagement with the platform.

The KCS Loyalty Level Program offers key benefits such as higher staking yields, additional bonuses for staking rewards, access to GemPool activities, trading fee discounts, withdrawal fee rebates, KuCard cashback, and increased zero-interest credit limits for new institutional and VIP users.

KuCoin Launches Several Campaign Activities To Celebrate Program Launch

In order to mark the launch, KuCoin is also introducing several promotional activities, including an airdrop for existing KCS holders who meet the required threshold, a subscription contest for new KCS holders with rewards based on leaderboard rankings, and special bonus opportunities for Pioneer-level members through various prize-winning activities such as KCS and trading coupons.

KuCoin is built on cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and a strong user experience. With over 39 million users worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions, including wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-driven bots.

