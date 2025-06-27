en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
June 27, 2025

KuCoin Futures Unveils $10M Initiative To Empower Affiliates And Ecosystem Partners, Shaping Million-Dollar Star Partners

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: June 27, 2025 at 6:36 am Updated: June 27, 2025 at 6:36 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: June 27, 2025 at 6:36 am

In Brief

KuCoin has launched a $10 million initiative through its Futures platform to enhance affiliate engagement, provide earning opportunities and educational resources, and support the growth of a sustainable, decentralized Web3 ecosystem.

KuCoin Futures Unveils $10M Initiative To Empower Affiliates And Ecosystem Partners, Shaping Million-Dollar Star Partners

Global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has introduced a $10 million initiative through its KuCoin Futures platform, designed to reshape the way exchanges interact with affiliates and community networks. This effort follows the launch of KuCoin’s $2 billion Trust Project, which focuses on restoring confidence in the digital asset sector while providing avenues for long-term value creation within the community. 

The initiative allocates $1 million per month to support affiliate programs, encourage the development of future Web3 technologies, and strengthen community participation, all with the objective of promoting a more sustainable and decentralized digital environment.

“KuCoin has recently surpassed 41 million users—a testament to the trust of our community and the strength of our partners,” said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, in a written statement. “This initiative rewards and cultivates true leaders to propel the Web3 ecosystem forward,” he added.

KuCoin Futures’ Affiliate Program To Offer Commission Earnings, Educational Resources, And Real-Time Performance Tracking

This $10 million initiative reflects KuCoin Futures’ strategic focus on supporting the long-term development of the cryptocurrency sector. The program is structured to provide affiliates with consistent earning opportunities, offering commissions on trading activity along with additional benefits such as airdrops. Participants also gain access to a wide range of resources, including market analyses, educational content, and event information, aimed at enhancing their capacity to create informative material and promote broader user engagement. The initiative includes a defined progression model that enables affiliates to advance from entry-level participation to more prominent roles, such as regional representatives, with increased visibility and recognition.

Transparency is a key feature of the program, supported by a real-time dashboard that monitors metrics such as traffic, conversions, and earnings. The initiative also incorporates themed campaigns and content-based incentives to enhance the reach and effectiveness of affiliate contributions. KuCoin is encouraging participation in its affiliate initiative as part of a broader effort to support the development of a decentralized digital landscape. Individuals interested in joining the network are invited to engage with the KuCoin Affiliate Program and connect through direct communication channels. Participation in the KuCoin Futures Community offers an opportunity to contribute to shaping influence within the evolving cryptocurrency sector.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Proposal To Halve Ethereum’s Block Times Gains Traction

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2025

Binance Research: Bitcoin Recovers As Geopolitical Tensions Ease, Fed Signals Caution, Altcoin Outlook Mixed

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2025

CryptoQuant: Altcoin Exchange Flows Fall, Indicating Market Consolidation And Potential Pre-Rally Phase

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2025

Aave Deploys V3 On Aptos, Launches $100K CTF Challenge Following Cantina-Led Security Review

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Proposal To Halve Ethereum’s Block Times Gains Traction

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2025

Binance Research: Bitcoin Recovers As Geopolitical Tensions Ease, Fed Signals Caution, Altcoin Outlook Mixed

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2025

CryptoQuant: Altcoin Exchange Flows Fall, Indicating Market Consolidation And Potential Pre-Rally Phase

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2025

Aave Deploys V3 On Aptos, Launches $100K CTF Challenge Following Cantina-Led Security Review

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Proposal To Halve Ethereum’s Block Times Gains Traction
News Report Technology
Proposal To Halve Ethereum’s Block Times Gains Traction
by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2025
Binance Research: Bitcoin Recovers As Geopolitical Tensions Ease, Fed Signals Caution, Altcoin Outlook Mixed
Markets News Report Technology
Binance Research: Bitcoin Recovers As Geopolitical Tensions Ease, Fed Signals Caution, Altcoin Outlook Mixed
by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2025
CryptoQuant: Altcoin Exchange Flows Fall, Indicating Market Consolidation And Potential Pre-Rally Phase
Markets News Report Technology
CryptoQuant: Altcoin Exchange Flows Fall, Indicating Market Consolidation And Potential Pre-Rally Phase
by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2025
Aave Deploys V3 On Aptos, Launches $100K CTF Challenge Following Cantina-Led Security Review
News Report Technology
Aave Deploys V3 On Aptos, Launches $100K CTF Challenge Following Cantina-Led Security Review
by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.