Kraken And Deutsche Börse Group Announce Strategic Partnership To Connect Traditional And Digital Markets

In Brief Kraken and Deutsche Börse Group have partnered to integrate traditional financial markets with digital assets, providing institutional clients with comprehensive trading, custody, and tokenized asset services across global markets.

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has announced a partnership with Deutsche Börse Group aimed at combining their respective capabilities to create connections between traditional financial markets and the digital asset sector. The collaboration is designed to encompass trading, custody, settlement, collateral management, and tokenized assets, providing institutional clients with a comprehensive set of products and services that facilitate seamless interaction between conventional and digital markets.

In the initial phase of the partnership, Kraken will integrate directly with 360T, a Deutsche Börse Group subsidiary recognized as one of the world’s largest foreign-exchange trading platforms. This integration provides Kraken clients with access to competitive, bank-level FX liquidity drawn from one of the deepest global liquidity pools, enhancing the efficiency of fiat on- and off-ramps while maintaining institutional-grade execution and reliability.

The partnership will also utilize Kraken Embed to extend institutional cryptocurrency access throughout Deutsche Börse Group’s network. The two organizations plan to develop advanced white-label solutions, enabling banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions to offer secure and compliant cryptocurrency trading and custody services to clients in both Europe and the United States.

Pending regulatory approval, the collaboration anticipates making Eurex-listed derivatives available for trading on Kraken, thereby expanding access to Europe’s largest regulated futures and options marketplace. Additionally, Deutsche Börse Group clients will gain the ability to trade cryptocurrencies and derivatives through Crypto Finance as well as via Kraken, supporting enhanced end-client models while utilizing Clearstream and Crypto Finance, both subsidiaries of Deutsche Börse Group, for custody solutions.

Advancing Tokenization: Integration Of xStocks Into The 360X Ecosystem

Kraken and Deutsche Börse Group have announced plans to collaborate on integrating xStocks into 360X’s ecosystem, aiming to broaden the adoption of one of the most widely used tokenized equity standards worldwide. The partnership also includes efforts to enable the distribution of securities held in custody at Clearstream in tokenized form to Kraken’s clientele.

The collaboration establishes a framework for cross-regional access, with Kraken providing its US-based capabilities to Deutsche Börse Group’s institutional clients seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets, while Deutsche Börse Group offers its European infrastructure and services to Kraken’s global client base. This reciprocal integration reflects a mutual objective to create a seamless connection between traditional financial markets and the digital asset sector.

