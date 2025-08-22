en en
News Report Technology
August 22, 2025

Kraken Becomes First Major Exchange To Fully Integrate Distributed Validator Technology For Ethereum Staking Via SSV Network

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 22, 2025 at 10:30 am Updated: August 22, 2025 at 10:12 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 22, 2025 at 10:30 am

In Brief

Kraken has become the first major exchange to fully integrate SSV Network’s Distributed Validator Technology for Ethereum staking, enhancing resilience, scalability, and security across its validator infrastructure.

Kraken Becomes First Major Exchange To Fully Integrate Distributed Validator Technology For Ethereum Staking Via SSV Network

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has announced the completion of a full integration of SSV Network’s Distributed Validator Technology (DVT) within its Ethereum (ETH) staking framework. SSV Network, a recognized provider of DVT solutions, is widely adopted by leading staking protocols across the Ethereum ecosystem to enable decentralized, secure, and high-performance staking operations.

Kraken’s deployment of this technology represents the first large-scale adoption of DVT by a major centralized exchange, marking a significant step toward creating a more resilient, scalable, and secure validator infrastructure for its staking clients.

DVT introduces a next-generation approach to validator operations by distributing responsibilities across multiple independent nodes rather than relying on a single machine or software client. Each node holds a cryptographically secure share of the validator key, working collectively to execute essential tasks such as block proposals and attestations. This design enhances fault tolerance, ensures stronger protection against individual machine or client failures, and improves validator uptime.

The integration reflects Ethereum’s broader objective of minimizing single points of failure within its consensus mechanism. By spreading validator responsibilities across diverse clients and environments, DVT strengthens the network’s resilience while allowing enterprise-level staking operations to scale without adding proportional levels of risk or operational complexity.

Kraken Partners With OpenPayd To Enable Real-Time Fiat Payments Across UK And Europe

Kraken is a global technology platform operating within the cryptocurrency sector, designed to improve access to financial systems and reduce inefficiencies with the goal of supporting greater financial freedom both within the digital asset economy and in broader markets. The platform is used by millions of individual participants, professional traders, and institutions worldwide, offering trading services across cryptocurrencies, national currencies, US futures, as well as US-listed equities and exchange-traded funds.

In a recent development, Kraken announced a partnership with OpenPayd to introduce real-time fiat payment functionality for users in the United Kingdom and Europe. Through this integration, Kraken customers gain the ability to transfer funds instantly via programmable domestic and international payment networks, supported by OpenPayd’s API-driven infrastructure and virtual IBAN technology.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

