KBW 2025 Returns To Seoul In September To Shape The Future Of Web3 Innovation

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Korea Blockchain Week 2025 has confirmed its return to Seoul in September, bringing together industry leaders and attendees to explore most recent developments in blockchain technology, AI, and regulatory trends.

Web3 conference Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025) confirmed its return to Seoul in September. This event will bring together industry leaders and thousands of attendees to explore the most recent developments in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and regulatory trends within the industry.

“With AI, real-world asset tokenization, and decentralized finance evolving at an unprecedented pace, this year’s conference will set new industry standards in thought leadership and innovation. We also anticipate in-depth discussions on the future of crypto regulation, institutional adoption, and the broader blockchain landscape,” said Seonik Jeon, CEO of FACTBLOCK and Founder of KBW, in a written statement. “KBW2025 will be at the forefront of these conversations, serving as a global hub for the next phase of Web3 development,” he added.

KBW2025 will be held from September 22-27, with the main conference, KBW2025: IMPACT, taking place on September 23-24 at the Walkerhill Hotel & Resort in Seoul. Organized by Web3 ecosystem builder FACTBLOCK, KBW2025 returns for its eighth year to uphold its reputation as a platform for global blockchain innovation.

The conference will bring together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and institutional investors to discuss key topics within Web3, gaming, AI, and real-world asset tokenization (RWAs). Other important discussions will include the regulatory changes following the transition to the new US administration, as well as the potential impact of quantum computing on blockchain security and cryptography.

KBW Achieves Record-Breaking Success With 17,000 Attendees, 2,800 Companies, And 340 Speakers In 2024

Since its inception, KBW has become Asia’s largest blockchain event, featuring a week-long program that combines a comprehensive conference with hackathons, networking forums, art exhibitions, and cultural festivals. The event acts as a connection point between South Korea and the global Web3 industry, with 66% of last year’s attendees coming from Korea.

Building on the success of KBW2024, which drew over 17,000 attendees, 2,800 companies, 340 speakers, and 330 side events, KBW2025 seeks to establish new benchmarks in thought leadership and ignite conversations that will generate fresh opportunities and collaborations. The 2025 event aims to continue the momentum that has already seen KBW welcome more than 136,000 attendees, 940 speakers, and 11,500 companies since its launch in 2018.

With an emphasis on practical applications and global collaboration, KBW2025 aims to further solidify Seoul as a central hub for Web3 innovation and investment. The event will retain its focus on providing networking opportunities, side events, and cultural experiences to ensure a memorable experience for all attendees.

Since 2018, Korea Blockchain Week has served as a key event for the global Web3 community, bringing together visionaries, industry leaders, and innovators to facilitate impactful discussions and share insights. In 2025, it will continue to be a gathering point for the brightest minds shaping the future of blockchain technology. More information, including the full speaker lineup, agenda, and registration details, will be soon available on the KBW website.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson