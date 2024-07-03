Kakarot Launches Public Testnet, Introducing Community Points System

In Brief Kakarot launched its public testnet, enabling users to obtain testnet tokens through faucets and access the network without whitelists.

ZkEVM network built on Starknet and Cairo, Kakarot, announced the launch of its public testnet. Users can now obtain testnet tokens through faucets and access the network without needing to be whitelisted.

A zkEVM, or zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), operates similarly to a standard EVM but with the added capability of transactions being provable and verifiable through zero-knowledge proofs.

Joining the Kakarot testnet allows developers to deploy smart contracts and focus on creating decentralized applications (dApps) that utilize Kakarot’s features, including EIP-7212 and ERC-4337 infrastructure, with EIP-7702 set to be available soon, among others. Meanwhile, users have the option to explore various dApps such as iZUMi Finance, Hisoka Finance, Goku Hub, and Swaplace.

After launching the testnet, Kakarot intends to enhance its product based on user feedback and establish an ecosystem page showcasing dApps on Kakarot. It also aims to introduce a Testnet Community Point System, allowing users to earn tokens across different dApps through community-driven interactions. Additionally, Kakarot plans to deploy on Starknet Sepolia by the end of summer, becoming the first dualVM zero-knowledge rollup supporting both EVM and CairoVM.

Behold, frens: today marks a milestone for Kakarot: Public Testnet Phase is live! 🥕



No whitelist needed! Head out to our faucet: https://t.co/PNjkfBRQbO to claim your first drip and join the network. 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/OovCOmmXtZ — Kakarot zkEVM (@KakarotZkEvm) July 3, 2024

What Is Kakarot?

Its short-term goal is to ensure StarknetOS blockchains are compatible with EVM, while aiming to become the modular backbone for an EVM validium rollup-as-a-service (RaaS) stack in the medium term. Leveraging Starkware’s STWO technology in the long term, Kakarot aims to establish itself as a leading zkEVM type 1 client, capable of validating all Ethereum blocks and transactions.

The project is backed by venture capital firms, encompassing Stake Capital Group, LongHash Ventures, Eterna Capital, Fenbushi Capital, OKX Ventures, and Foresight Ventures, among other supporters.

Recently, Kakarot completed its latest upgrade, version v0.6.20, and deployed it on the Kakarot Sepolia network.

