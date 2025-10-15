Kadena And Brickken Partner To Deliver Compliant, Scalable RWA Infrastructure For Enterprises

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Kadena and Brickken have partnered to launch a compliant, scalable infrastructure for institutional-grade real-world asset tokenization on the Chainweb EVM testnet.

Scalable Layer 1 Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain Kadena announced that it has partnered with tokenization infrastructure provider Brickken to enable institutional-grade real-world asset tokenization on the Chainweb EVM testnet. The collaboration leverages Kadena’s technical scalability alongside Brickken’s expertise to develop infrastructure for enterprise blockchain adoption. Market forecasts suggest that tokenization could bring as much as $16 trillion in real-world assets (RWAs) on-chain by 2030.

The initiative aims to address a longstanding challenge for institutional blockchain adoption, where organizations require both robust technical solutions and regulatory compliance. Kadena’s Chainweb EVM offers a scalable and secure foundation suitable for institutional needs, while Brickken provides an end-to-end platform for asset issuance, compliance oversight, and lifecycle management.

Together, the partnership establishes a comprehensive framework for enterprises seeking to tokenize assets while adhering to jurisdictional requirements, creating a complete stack for compliant asset tokenization.

Institutional-Grade RWA Tokenization For Compliant Cross-Chain Ecosystems

As part of the collaboration, Kadena and Brickken plan to tokenize an initial $10 million in RWAs, marking the first phase of a larger institutional rollout, with mainnet deployment expected in 2026. The partnership aims to position both companies to develop compliant, cross-chain tokenization ecosystems designed for institutional adoption.

Brickken operates across 16 countries and has facilitated more than $300 million in tokenized assets for corporate and institutional clients. Its digital asset platform manages the entire tokenization process, including investor onboarding, KYC verification, automated distributions, and cap table administration. The system is designed to ensure that all issued assets comply with regulatory standards across multiple jurisdictions.

Kadena’s Chainweb EVM supports these functions through a multi-chain PoW architecture, offering energy-efficient operations and minimal transaction fees without sacrificing security or performance. The integration also incorporates ERC-7943, an open token standard co-authored by Brickken’s co-founder Dario Lo Buglio and endorsed by leading Web3 and fintech organizations, which helps streamline compliance and reduce fragmentation in the RWA tokenization space.

“Brickken enhances Kadena’s RWA strategy by providing an end-to-end tokenization platform for issuers to create, manage, and distribute real-world assets on-chain,” said Annelise Osborne, Chief Business Officer at Kadena, in a written statement. “Integrating Brickken’s robust tokenization infrastructure with Kadena’s scalable, energy-efficient Proof-of-Work blockchain delivers a secure and compliant foundation for bringing real-world value into the digital economy,” she added.

Both organizations contribute established infrastructure and operational momentum to the collaboration. Kadena has committed $25 million through its RWA Grant Program to support initiatives such as CurveBlock, a sustainable real estate tokenization platform based in the United Kingdom, and Access Equity, an AMF-regulated platform managing $65 million in tokenized private equity.

Kadena’s broader ecosystem also encompasses partners that provide specialized infrastructure, including Dfns for enterprise-grade wallets, Zodia for institutional custody solutions, and Ownera for interoperability across tokenized assets.

“Partnering with Kadena reinforces Brickken’s commitment to advancing institutional-grade blockchain solutions,” said Edwin Mata, CEO of Brickken, in a written statement. “Together, we’re bridging traditional finance and Web3 and delivering the infrastructure required for compliant and secure Real-World Asset tokenization at scale. It is a new benchmark for the future of institutional adoption,” he added.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

