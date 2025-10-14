Kadena Strengthens Institutional Blockchain Ecosystem Via Access Equity Partnership

Layer 1 proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain Kadena is broadening its institutional blockchain ecosystem through a partnership with Access Equity, an AMF-regulated platform managing $65 million in tokenized private equity. This collaboration is part of Kadena’s Real-World Asset (RWA) Grant Program, introduced earlier in the year to promote institutional adoption of digital assets.

Kadena provides the infrastructure for compliant tokenization of real-world assets. Access Equity, a regulated digital securities platform, streamlines private equity management for unlisted French companies by handling issuance, transfers, and secondary trading of tokenized private shares. The platform automates administrative and legal workflows, maintains real-time capitalization tables, and supports secondary liquidity through its integrated marketplace.

By utilizing Kadena’s blockchain, Access Equity aims to scale its operations, broaden access to regulated private markets, and leverage Kadena’s institutional ecosystem. The platform intends to grow its tokenized private equity portfolio to hundreds of millions by next year. Kadena’s Pact smart contracts and RWA Token Standard provide Access Equity with the necessary scalability, security, and compliance features to list and manage multiple companies while ensuring full regulatory oversight.

“Access Equity’s platform exemplifies how financial products like tokenized private shares can benefit from blockchain technology, operating on the digital rails of tomorrow,” said Annelise Osbore, Chief Business Officer at Kadena, in a written statement. “Their work under the AMF’s regulatory framework highlights exactly the kind of real-world utility and compliant innovation our RWA Grant Program seeks to advance,” she added.

“We built Access Equity to simplify private shareholding for French companies while staying fully compliant with regulation,” said Alexis Tasset, Co-Founder of Access Equity, in a written statement. “Kadena’s architecture allows us to scale our platform and move towards our next growth phase. For users, it means faster processes, more liquidity, and the same compliance safeguards they already trust,” he added.

Access Equity To Digitize Private Equity And Enhance Institutional Blockchain Solutions

Access Equity’s platform seeks to streamline private equity processes that have traditionally been cumbersome in unlisted French companies by digitizing securities and enabling real-time secondary market liquidity. It provides accredited investors with compliant access to private company equity that was previously difficult to trade or administratively burdensome. The platform’s integration with Kadena further underscores Kadena’s role as a foundation for institutional blockchain solutions, with Access Equity’s inclusion in the RWA Grant Program highlighting Kadena’s focus on enterprise-grade, compliant financial applications.

Kadena utilizes a braided Chainweb EVM architecture to deliver parallel transaction throughput, minimal gas fees, and enterprise-level security. Founded by former JPMorgan blockchain leaders, Kadena aims to facilitate real-world adoption through secure, developer-friendly infrastructure, including Pact smart contracts and the EVM-compatible Chainweb EVM.

The platform recently published a report examining the current state and anticipated developments in real-world asset tokenization, with an emphasis on standards designed to satisfy institutional compliance requirements. The report reviews institutional adoption of various token types, highlighting evolving market trends and a rising need for infrastructure aligned with regulatory frameworks.

