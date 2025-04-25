Jupiter DAO Introduces ‘Next Two Years: DAO Resolution’ Proposal, Focusing On Progressive Independence And High-Level Funding

In Brief Jupiter has released a proposal aimed at guiding its DAO toward “Progressive Independence,” with structured support from the core Jupiter team.

Decentralized exchange aggregator Jupiter announced that it has released a proposal aimed at guiding its DAO toward what it describes as “Progressive Independence,” with structured support from the core Jupiter team. The document outlines a two-year transitional period during which the team will remain actively involved in developing frameworks and systems that allow the DAO to function more autonomously. The intention is to gradually shift operational responsibility to the DAO, allowing it to evolve into a self-sustaining and community-driven entity.

By the end of this transition, Jupiter envisions a DAO that operates as an empowered governance body, composed of skilled contributors and capable of independently managing its core functions with full community trust. Until that point, the Jupiter team plans to remain closely engaged in shaping the DAO’s internal structure and capabilities. The goal is to incrementally reduce this involvement as the DAO matures.

The proposal outlines several benchmarks seen as essential for achieving this vision. These include implementing a transparent and community-aligned proposal process, transitioning treasury control from team members to DAO-elected representatives, pursuing legal incorporation for regulatory clarity, and ensuring sustainable, independent funding mechanisms. In addition, the DAO would commit to regular reporting on its initiatives to promote transparency and accountability.

While these structural changes are key, the overarching priority, according to the proposal, is to generate meaningful value for the broader Jupiter ecosystem. Over the next two years, the Jupiter team will focus on launching practical experiments and operational systems that help the DAO achieve its mission. The publication of this proposal marks what Jupiter describes as a foundational step in that broader transformation.

Understanding Jupiter DAO And Team Roles

The Jupiter DAO serves as the governance framework for the broader community, functioning as the body responsible for creating legitimacy and direction through formal voting processes. These votes are not only mechanisms of decision-making but also play a crucial role in drawing focused attention from the community and fostering collective momentum around specific initiatives. In this structure, the DAO takes on the responsibility of driving growth for Jupiter’s products, ideas, and community engagement, while the core team concentrates on building infrastructure, managing business operations, and shaping token-related functionalities.

At the outset, the Jupiter team committed substantial resources to the DAO, allocating $10 million in USDC and 100 million JUP as its operational budget. A year later, the JUP allocation remains untouched. To maintain the DAO’s operational effectiveness, the team has pledged to replenish the Treasury with another $10 million USDC, intended to support activities over the next two years. Parallel to this, the team also aims to develop sustainable funding models that will enable the DAO and its affiliated Work Groups to gradually achieve financial independence.

However, this support will not simply end after the two-year period. The proposal includes a plan to grant the DAO access to the Litterbox Trust (LT), a reserve that accumulates 50% of the protocol fees generated by Jupiter. The LT currently holds roughly 32 million $JUP and was always intended to support ecosystem growth. This would provide the DAO with a long-term funding source aligned with its mission, empowering it to finance initiatives that best serve the community.

The broader vision for the Jupiter DAO goes beyond governance—it aims to unlock opportunity. Rather than creating passive participants, the DAO seeks to cultivate ownership and incentivize merit-based contributions. This structure enables individuals with proven work—not just credentials—to contribute meaningfully. Through its Treasury, the DAO has the ability to offer grants and fund Work Groups. Anyone requesting more than $10,000 must do so transparently through the Jupiter Research Forums and provide quarterly Accountability Updates. All recipients of funding are expected to deliver measurable progress toward the DAO’s objectives, with a clear, focused scope and public visibility into their activities.

In the evolving cryptocurrency landscape, talent networks that organize around impactful work are proving to be more valuable than any single token. Jupiter DAO has the opportunity to establish best practices in decentralized collaboration that others in the ecosystem can learn from.

This proposal, if adopted, would solidify a shared understanding of the DAO’s purpose, structure, and long-term vision. Once ratified, the next phase involves refining the internal processes of the DAO based on the lessons learned. Key areas to address include streamlining budgeting procedures, supporting the formation of publicly accountable Work Groups, enabling community sentiment to guide proposal escalation, creating pathways for leadership to emerge organically, and developing sustainable funding solutions. Finally, there is an overarching goal to evolve JUP into a true community currency—one that serves as both a medium of exchange and a store of value within the expanding Jupiter ecosystem.

Jupiter was developed as a decentralized solution aimed at addressing some of the limitations of traditional centralized exchanges. From its inception, the platform has focused on aggregating liquidity from various decentralized exchanges and automated market makers operating within the Solana blockchain. These sources include Raydium, Serum, Orca, Saber, Penguin, Mercurial, and Supernova. By bringing together liquidity from multiple protocols, Jupiter enhances trading efficiency, allowing users to perform token swaps with optimized pricing.

