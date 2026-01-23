Jsquare Highlights Market Confidence In Institutional Crypto Infrastructure As BitGo Goes Public

In Brief Jsquare’s portfolio company BitGo has completed its NYSE IPO, validating the firm’s Asia-rooted, globally focused Web3 investment strategy and signaling strong market confidence in institutional digital asset infrastructure.

Research-driven Web3 investment firm Jsquare announced that BitGo, a company within its investment portfolio, has completed its Initial Public Offering on the New York Stock Exchange.

BitGo operates as a leading provider of digital asset financial services, offering institutional investors solutions for liquidity, custody, and security. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been at the forefront of institutional digital asset services, having pioneered the multi-signature wallet and focusing exclusively on serving institutional clients.

Over time, BitGo has become a central infrastructure provider in the digital asset ecosystem, safeguarding approximately one‑fifth of all on‑chain Bitcoin transaction value and supporting more than 1,500 institutional clients across roughly 50 countries. By providing secure and compliant infrastructure, the firm positions itself as a key intermediary between traditional financial markets and digital asset markets.

The market’s reaction to BitGo’s stock market debut has been notably positive, reflecting strong demand for institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure.

Shares opened at about $22.43, climbed more than 20% during the trading session, and ultimately closed above the initial offering price.

This performance is being interpreted as an indicator of investor confidence in BitGo’s business model and, more broadly, in the future potential of regulated cryptocurrency custody services.

“This milestone confirms our strategy. By bridging East & West capital, we capture top-tier infrastructure opportunities,” said Joanna Liang, Founding Partner of Jsquare, in a written statement. “We’ll continue executing precise allocations across primary and secondary markets,” she added.

Another major milestone for the Jsquare portfolio! 🚀 We are proud to congratulate our portfolio company, @BitGo, on its successful listing on the NYSE today. $BTGO



BitGo’s successful debut represents a clear affirmation of Jsquare’s investment approach, highlighting the firm’s ability to combine its deep understanding of Asian markets with a global perspective on emerging digital asset opportunities.

“We are proud to count BitGo as a key addition to our portfolio and to be part of this pivotal moment,” said Joanna Liang. “The market’s strong reception validates our deep conviction in the value of compliant infrastructure. As a fund with Asian DNA, our mission is to leverage our global vision to identify and secure access to top-tier assets like BitGo. This milestone underscores our ability to capture structural growth opportunities in the Web3 space,” she added.

Jsquare is a research-driven Web3 investment firm focused on advancing blockchain adoption at scale. Anchored in Asia yet operating with a global perspective, the firm supports leading founders and manages assets exceeding $200 million.

In 2025, Jsquare launched the Pioneer Fund with $50 million in initial capital to back early-stage Web3 and blockchain ventures. The fund has already deployed its first investment in Minion Labs, a project building decentralized AI agent networks. Beyond capital support, the fund aims to bridge Eastern and Western innovation ecosystems, fostering strategic collaborations across markets including the United States, UAE, Japan, South Korea, and the ASEAN region.

