May 27, 2025

Irene Afanaseva on How CoinRabbit Is Redefining Lending for the Crypto Era

Victoria d'Este
by
Published: May 27, 2025 at 1:09 pm Updated: May 27, 2025 at 1:09 pm
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 27, 2025 at 1:09 pm

In Brief

CoinRabbit is redefining lending for the crypto era, offering a flexible model with over 300 cryptocurrencies as collateral. With real-time alerts and auto top-up features, the platform supports major cryptocurrencies and plans to expand savings and collateral options.

Forget what you know about traditional loans. According to Irene Afanaseva, CMO at CoinRabbit, crypto lending isn’t a burden—it’s a tool for freedom and financial agility.

“You can receive funds in 10 minutes—no paperwork, no credit checks. Just deposit your collateral and go.”

With over 300 cryptocurrencies accepted as collateral, CoinRabbit offers one of the most flexible lending models in the market. And unlike banks, there are:

  • No fixed loan terms
  • No maximum or minimum loan size
  • No deadlines

“We built a system that works for people, not against them.”

But what about crypto’s infamous volatility? Irene says CoinRabbit has it covered. The platform sends real-time alerts for price shifts and includes auto top-up features, giving users peace of mind even while they sleep.

On the savings side, CoinRabbit currently supports major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and five stablecoins, and plans are in motion to expand both savings and collateral options.

And what’s next?

“We’re focused on features that remove stress and increase flexibility—from automation tools to an even broader range of supported assets.”

With a sharp eye on user-centric design, Irene’s message is clear: CoinRabbit isn’t just another DeFi platform—it’s a trust-based gateway to smarter, faster, and more empowering crypto finance.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.