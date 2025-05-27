Irene Afanaseva on How CoinRabbit Is Redefining Lending for the Crypto Era

In Brief CoinRabbit is redefining lending for the crypto era, offering a flexible model with over 300 cryptocurrencies as collateral. With real-time alerts and auto top-up features, the platform supports major cryptocurrencies and plans to expand savings and collateral options.

Forget what you know about traditional loans. According to Irene Afanaseva, CMO at CoinRabbit, crypto lending isn’t a burden—it’s a tool for freedom and financial agility.

“You can receive funds in 10 minutes—no paperwork, no credit checks. Just deposit your collateral and go.”

With over 300 cryptocurrencies accepted as collateral, CoinRabbit offers one of the most flexible lending models in the market. And unlike banks, there are:

No fixed loan terms

No maximum or minimum loan size

No deadlines

“We built a system that works for people, not against them.”

But what about crypto’s infamous volatility? Irene says CoinRabbit has it covered. The platform sends real-time alerts for price shifts and includes auto top-up features, giving users peace of mind even while they sleep.

On the savings side, CoinRabbit currently supports major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and five stablecoins, and plans are in motion to expand both savings and collateral options.

And what’s next?

“We’re focused on features that remove stress and increase flexibility—from automation tools to an even broader range of supported assets.”

With a sharp eye on user-centric design, Irene’s message is clear: CoinRabbit isn’t just another DeFi platform—it’s a trust-based gateway to smarter, faster, and more empowering crypto finance.

