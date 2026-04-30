Stripe Launches Treasury Platform Integrating Payments, Stablecoins, And Global Money Management Tools

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Stripe launches Treasury, a unified platform for payments, spending, and stablecoins, enabling multi-currency accounts, instant settlements, global payouts, and advanced financial tools.

Stripe, the financial infrastructure company, has introduced Stripe Treasury, a business account designed to combine payments management, spending tools, and access to stablecoins within a single platform.

The announcement was made at the company’s annual Stripe Sessions conference, where it presented 288 new products and updates to an audience of more than 9,000 business leaders and developers.

The Treasury product is positioned as an integrated financial system that allows businesses to manage payments, monitor balances, and connect accounting software in order to accelerate financial reconciliation. It enables companies to open accounts within minutes and access settled funds immediately, including during weekends and public holidays. The service supports multi-currency storage, local account creation, and access to dollar-pegged stablecoins across more than 100 countries, while also offering risk mitigation features such as eligibility for FDIC insurance coverage of up to $250,000 on qualifying funds.

Within the same platform, users are able to store funds, convert currencies, issue spending cards, execute payouts, and interact with stablecoin-based transfers directly from the Stripe dashboard. Account activation can be completed through transfers from existing Stripe balances or by adding funds from external bank accounts.

Stripe also outlined a series of planned expansions and feature updates for Treasury. In the United States and the United Kingdom, support for holding balances in up to 15 currencies is expected to be introduced by the end of the year. Domestic transfers between U.S.-based Stripe businesses will be available instantly and without fees. In addition, U.S. users will gain access to a Stripe card powered by Mastercard, offering 2% cashback on eligible purchases. Treasury balances in the United States will also generate Stripe credits that can be used to offset processing fees.

The company further introduced a mobile interface for Treasury within the Stripe application, providing users with real-time access to balances, transactions, cards, and spending activity. International expansion plans include availability in Australia and Canada, along with planned stablecoin support in an additional 41 markets.

Another upcoming feature involves integration with noncustodial wallets provided by Privy, allowing Treasury balances in the United States to be extended to users in more than 150 markets for faster cross-border transfers. Stripe also described the development of agent-compatible financial accounts, enabling automated systems to perform tasks such as balance checks, invoice payments, fund storage, card creation, money transfers, and cash flow management, subject to human approval for sensitive actions.

Introducing the new Stripe Treasury:



• Hold funds in multiple currencies and stablecoins.

• Instantly transfer money to US businesses on Stripe for free.

• Pay anyone in 160 countries with just their email address.

• Earn credits on balances to apply towards Stripe fees.

•… pic.twitter.com/mkKHlSFNxL — Stripe (@stripe) April 29, 2026

The company framed these developments in the context of fast growth in the AI-driven economy, where businesses increasingly operate across multiple jurisdictions from inception. It noted that financial tools have often lagged behind this shift, with many companies relying on fragmented systems for money management. The updated Treasury platform is intended to address this by consolidating core financial operations and enabling programmable financial workflows through APIs, including support for custom financial agents.

Additional updates related to money management include expanded capabilities for Stripe Atlas users, allowing founders to track and receive SAFE investment funding through ACH, wire, or stablecoin transfers via Treasury accounts. The company also previewed enhancements to its Global Payouts system, which will enable payments to recipients in more than 100 countries in fiat currencies and up to 160 countries using stablecoins, alongside faster USD transfers to Link users.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

