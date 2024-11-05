Io.net Partners With YOM To Transform Cloud Gaming Through Decentralized Infrastructure

In Brief io.net partners with YOM to expand global access to AAA gaming experiences for a wider audience through its DePIN network.

Decentralized GPU infrastructure network io.net announced a partnership with the decentralized cloud gaming network YOM. Through this collaboration, the strategic partners aim to expand access to high-quality gaming experiences for a broader audience.

“We are extremely proud to partner with YOM, a cutting-edge project that shares our passion for decentralization—particularly DePIN,” said Tausif Ahmed, VP of Business Development at io.net, in a written statement. “By combining our decentralized GPU infrastructure with YOM’s pioneering cloud gaming platform, we are providing players with access to a rich and accessible ecosystem that benefits them in countless ways,” he added.

io.net operates as a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) that deploys and manages on-demand GPU clusters sourced from globally distributed locations. Currently, the IO Network provides access to hundreds of thousands of GPUs designed to handle use cases requiring low latency and high processing power, such as AI/ML operations and cloud gaming.

The partnership will enable YOM to harness io.net’s extensive network of globally distributed GPUs to enhance its advanced pixel streaming capabilities. With io.net’s support, the DePIN platform will offer seamless, low-latency AAA gaming experiences to players worldwide while reducing costs compared to traditional centralized server models.

YOM To Enhance User Experience While Expanding Its Global Reach With New Partnership

YOM plans to utilize io.net’s infrastructure to support regions lacking established individual nodes and to manage overflow during peak traffic periods. This will ensure that players enjoy consistent, low-latency gaming experiences, regardless of their location or network demand.

“Working with io.net allows us to significantly expand our global reach while maintaining the same high-quality gaming experience users have come to expect,” said Andrew Pringle, Chief Executive Officer of YOM, in a written statement. “With the gaming market recognized as the biggest consumer entertainment sector by usage and revenue, the ability to quickly match GPU demand in various regions is vital to ensuring optimal UX. Our vision of making AAA gaming experiences accessible to everyone, everywhere, at near-zero prices is coming into clearer focus,” he added.

YOM’s platform features include voice chat, multiplayer support, cross-device controls, and detailed analytics. By leveraging a distributed network of gaming machines, YOM delivers low-latency, near-zero cost cloud gaming across various devices and channels, eliminating the need for dedicated consoles like Xbox or PlayStation, as well as platforms such as Steam.

