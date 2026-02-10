Institutional Finance, Payments Firms And Blockchain Developers To Gather At HSC Asset Management In Hong Kong

In Brief The HSC Asset Management conference in Hong Kong on February 12 will bring together participants from cryptocurrency, institutional finance, and blockchain infrastructure.

HSC Asset Management in Hong Kong is scheduled for February 12th and will bring together leaders from cryptocurrency and institutional finance to examine the latest trends and opportunities shaping the institutional and digital-asset landscape.

Convening leading voices in asset management, blockchain, digital finance, and cryptocurrency infrastructure, the conference will provide a forum that bridges financial strategy with technical execution.

Among the notable participating companies in the Hong Kong edition are Offchain Labs, Animoca Brands, Maelstrom, Franklin Templeton, World Liberty Financial, Maximum Frequency Ventures, EY, and other organizations shaping the next financial cycle.

Let’s take a look at some of the conference’s top participants.

Offchain Labs

The company is the engineering team behind Arbitrum, renowned for delivering high-performance Layer 2 scaling for Ethereum. Offchain Labs combines deep protocol expertise with production-grade tooling and a thriving developer ecosystem. The company has developed the OP Stack and focuses on rollup technology, developer tooling, and protocol-level security audits that support a diverse ecosystem of decentralized applications.

Animoca Brands

A leading force in blockchain gaming and digital ownership, Animoca Brands boasts extensive experience building, funding, and commercializing NFT ecosystems and IP-driven experiences. The company has pursued broad strategic partnerships and venture investments to expand user acquisition channels and integrate branded content into interoperable metaverse experiences. Animoca Brands also has deep expertise in tokenomics, user engagement, and cross-platform monetization.

Maelstrom

This research-led investment manager specializes in multi-asset and digital-asset strategies, distinguished by its focus on rigorous allocation frameworks, derivatives overlays, and active risk controls. Maelstrom’s institutional approach to liquidity management and market microstructure is notable. The firm emphasizes systematic analysis, portfolio construction, and liquidity considerations when allocating across spot, futures, and alternative exposures.

Franklin Templeton

This global asset manager has a long-established presence across mutual funds, institutional mandates, and alternative investments, and has been developing regulated digital-asset offerings, custody arrangements, and tokenized product wrappers as part of its broader product engineering and distribution capabilities. The firm’s experience in product development, regulatory compliance, and global distribution provides insight into integrating crypto into diversified institutional portfolios.

World Liberty Financial

An international financial services provider with expertise in cross-border payments, private markets, and client servicing, World Liberty Financial is known for navigating complex regulatory regimes and building on- and off-ramp solutions. The firm brings extensive experience in bridging legacy financial infrastructure and emerging digital rails.

EY

This multinational professional services network, with a dedicated blockchain and digital-assets practice, advises financial institutions and corporates on compliance, tokenization, custody models, and enterprise distributed ledger adoption. Combining audit, tax, and advisory expertise with hands-on work on regulatory frameworks and proof-of-concepts, EY offers insights into governance, standards, and regulatory pathways for scaling enterprise DLT initiatives.

Maximum Frequency Ventures

Maximum Frequency Ventures is a venture capital firm targeting early-stage crypto and blockchain startups, providing capital alongside operational support, mentorship, and market introductions. Focusing on founders building infrastructure, consumer applications, or protocol-level innovations, the firm offers valuable perspective on fundraising, founder readiness, and building resilient, compliant Web3 businesses.

Leading Blockchain, Finance, And Technology Firms Join The Lineup

The conference will also convene a broad cross-section of the crypto ecosystem, bringing together protocol teams, infrastructure providers, market operators, investors, and enterprise service firms. Protocol and scaling voices include StarkWare, Base, and Chainlink Labs alongside storage and connectivity projects such as Filecoin and Helium, while interoperability and settlement firms like deBridge and Canton Network will discuss cross-ledger workflows.

Major exchanges and liquidity providers, represented by Coinbase, Bitmart, B2C2, and MEXC, will address market structure and execution. Institutional and asset-management perspectives come from Galaxy Digital and Capriole, with venture and accelerator capital supplied by C² Ventures and DWF Labs.

Custody, tokenization, and payments will be represented by HashKey Tokenisation, Zivoe, TopNod, BridgePort, Mastercard, and Dfns, while specialist services such as Soter Insure, LunaPR, and human.tech round out compliance, communications, and UX.

