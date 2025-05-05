Indonesia Suspends World’s Operations Over Noncompliance With Regulations

In Brief Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs has suspended World’s registration, halting its operations in the country due to noncompliance with electronic system regulations.

Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs has reportedly suspended the Electronic System Operator Certificate (TDPSE) registration of the biometric cryptocurrency project World, along with its WorldID service, effectively halting its operations in the country.

According to officials, the ministry also requested that PT. Terang Bulan Abadi and PT. Sandina Abadi Nusantara—the entities involved in facilitating these services—submit clarifications regarding alleged noncompliance with electronic system regulations.

As stated by Alexander Sabar, Director General of Digital Space Supervision, this action followed public reports raising concerns about potentially irregular activities linked to the platform. Preliminary findings indicated that PT. Terang Bulan Abadi had not been formally registered as an Electronic System Operator (PSE) and lacked the mandatory TDPSE certification. Meanwhile, the World service was reportedly operating under a certificate registered to a different legal entity, PT. Sandina Abadi Nusantara.

Alexander Sabar emphasized that, under existing government regulations, all digital service providers are required to register officially and take full responsibility for their operations. He was quoted as saying that the unauthorized use of another entity’s certification and failure to comply with legal registration standards constitute serious violations.

Director General of Digital Space Supervision further noted the ministry’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a secure and accountable digital environment and encouraged the public to report suspicious activities. “We urge all citizens to stay alert to unregistered digital services and to report any suspected misconduct through our official complaint channels,” Alexander Sabar stated.

World Faces Global Scrutiny Amid Privacy Concerns And Regulatory Bans

World is intended to establish a globally accessible method for verifying human identity online in a way that prioritizes privacy. Its primary function is to distinguish actual individuals from automated systems by using biometric devices known as Orbs, which scan users’ irises to generate a unique identifier called a World ID. This identifier serves as a form of proof-of-personhood, allowing individuals to confirm their human status without revealing personally identifiable information.

Participants who complete the verification process may receive WLD tokens as a reward for engaging with the network. According to publicly available data, World is currently operating in over 35 cities across more than 20 countries and has verified upwards of 12 million individuals spanning over 100 nations.

Since its launch, a number of governments have imposed bans or restrictions on the World project, citing concerns related to data protection, user privacy, and the ethics of incentivized biometric data collection.

Recently, Brazil’s National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) issued an order on January 24, 2025, instructing Tools for Humanity—the company behind the project—to discontinue offering cryptocurrency or monetary rewards in exchange for biometric data from Brazilian residents. The agency raised concerns that such practices might undermine informed consent, especially among vulnerable communities, and pointed to risks associated with the permanent nature of biometric data and challenges in deleting it once collected.

As of May 2025, World project is banned or suspended also in Spain, Hong Kong, and Kenya.

