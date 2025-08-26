Huma Finance Announces Season 1 Airdrop, Allocating 2.1% Of Total HUMA Token Supply

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Huma Finance has launched its Season 1 airdrop—allocating 2.1% of HUMA tokens to reward stakers, liquidity providers, ecosystem partners, and the community, with Season 2 already underway.

Payment Financing (PayFi) network Huma Finance announced that it intends to begin the Season 1 airdrop and has introduced an eligibility checker. In the announcement, it was noted that since the completion of the Season 0 airdrop, Huma Finance has processed approximately $6 billion in PayFi transactions. Season 1 airdrop was launched as a way to reward liquidity providers, HUMA stakers, ecosystem partners, and the broader community.

For Season 1, the snapshot took place on August 23rd at 18:30 PM UTC at slot 362031198, while an additional snapshot with KaitoAI occurred on August 26th.

The Season 1 airdrop will be distributed in two equal phases. The first part is set to begin on August 26th at 1 PM UTC, while the second part will begin on September 26th at 1 PM UTC. Claiming will conclude on October 26th at 1 PM UTC.

1/ Announcing Season 1 Airdrop 🪂



Since the Season 0 airdrop, Huma has achieved ~$6B in PayFi transactions! To reward LPs, $HUMA stakers, ecosystem partners, and the community, we’re excited to announce the Season 1 airdrop.



Check eligibility 👉https://t.co/hYJeEdootK pic.twitter.com/Ob5JmSEGIZ — Huma Finance 🟣 (@humafinance) August 26, 2025

The distribution of tokens for the airdrops has been outlined as 2.1% of the total HUMA token supply. Within this allocation, 68% is designated for liquidity providers and HUMA stakers, 22% is directed to ecosystem partners, and 10% is assigned to the community and Yappers.

In order to claim and stake HUMA, participants are instructed to visit claim.huma.finance on August 26th. At that time, access will be provided to 10% staking rewards for staked HUMA, yield boosts through PST and mPST, Vanguard status, and partner-related benefits. A return to the platform on September 26th will be required in order to claim and stake the second portion of the distribution.

Meanwhile, Huma Finance noted that Season 2 has officially commenced. By checking the Huma Finance decentralized application (dApp), users are able to track the accumulation of Feathers. The subsequent airdrop is expected to take place in approximately three months, encouraging continued participation within the system.

Huma Finance: The First PayFi Network With 24/7 Settlements And Billions In Transaction Volume

Huma Finance is recognized as the first PayFi network and serves as a pioneer within the expanding PayFi ecosystem. The platform provides global payment institutions with the ability to conduct settlements continuously, twenty-four hours a day and seven days a week, by utilizing stablecoins and on-chain liquidity. This framework introduces greater speed, transparency, and efficiency when compared with traditional financial infrastructure, which has often been characterized by delays and inefficiencies.

Supported by strategic collaborators such as Solana, Circle, the Stellar Development Foundation, Galaxy Digital, and additional partners, Huma Finance has facilitated more than 3.8 billion dollars in transaction volume while generating double-digit real-world yields for its liquidity providers.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson